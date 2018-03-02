Figuring out how to break up with someone before the holidays is a bit more complicated than figuring out how to break up before spring break but I agree that both are somewhat urgent concerns. While I don't necessarily advocate scheduling your breakups so that they coordinate better with your travel plans, I admit that I've always enjoyed traveling the most when I'm single. And what better trip to go on solo than a crazy week at the beach with 250 of your closest friends?

I was never single for spring break while I was in college and I feel like I missed out on the typical spring break experience, especially since I went to college in Miami. I mean, I didn't do body shots off of strange people or go back to my hotel with any cabana boys so did I even really do spring break? I don't know. Maybe not.

It's too late for me but if you're thinking of breaking up with the person you're sort of seeing in the next few weeks just so you can live it up while on spring break, I get it. No judgment here. In fact, I want to help so here's how to ditch your extra carry-on just in time for your big trip.

Make It Quick

Some breakups linger for weeks. You send each other paragraph-long text messages back and forth going over what went wrong and why, which I suppose is good for closure in the long run. But right now, you don't have the time for it. This breakup shouldn't extend beyond a day but just in case, make sure to do it at least a week before your trip so you have enough time to bring things to a definitive close.

Keep It Simple

If your reason for breaking up with this person is that you don't think you can enjoy spring break with them, it probably wasn't true love to begin with. You don't need to come up with any elaborate explanations about why you want to end things. Simply explain to them that you're not interested in a relationship right now and that you don't think you should see each other anymore. I'd avoid mentioning your upcoming trip as the reason because truthfully, it's clear that your heart just isn't in the relationship.

Tie Up Loose Ends

The most important thing to keep in mind about this breakup is that you don't want to be tethered to the relationship or its remains when you're on vacation in a few days. Do you want to wake up to The Lion King's "The Circle Of Life" blaring through your hotel's speakers at 11 a.m. or do you want to wake up to sad "I miss you" texts in the wee hours of the morning? The choice is yours.

Make sure that you and your partner agree that this is the end of your relationship. You're not taking a break; you're breaking up and there's no room for discussion. You might be wondering why you can't revisit the prospect of a relationship with this person once you get back from spring break but trust me when I say that's a terrible idea. By that logic, you're only asking for permission to temporarily cheat on them, which is emotionally manipulative. Set them free so they can enjoy their spring break, too. It's the least you could do.

Now that you're single, you're free to get up to any spontaneous spring break shenanigans you'd like to without feeling tied down by an unhappy relationship or worse, feeling guilty about lying to your partner. In the end, this works out better for everyone involved, even it takes your former partner a little longer to see it.

