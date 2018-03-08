Nothing beats having a sister already established on your family tree, but gaining one along the way is pretty gratifying. Marriages bring families together, and you're united due to two people falling head-over-heels for each other. It's amazing, and if you get to add another sister into your life, you are super stoked to get those sisterhood vibes going. Since you're sort of starting from scratch, it might take a little work to figure out how to bond with your sister-in-law because you don't have much to refer back to.

You want her to feel welcome, and most importantly, you want her to know that your family is close-knit, but has room for her. Imagine how she feels — she has a whole new family and is likely looking forward to finding her place in the gang. It's going to be a new experience for everyone.

You may have gotten some time to hang out with her before she was a Mrs., but the vibe is so different now. She's your sister and you know all too well what sort of magical, relentless, and unquestionable kind of love that entails. It might take time to make those everlasting memories with your new sis, but you can start off by bonding with her in a few ways.

1 Create A New Tradition With Her Giphy Traditions are drenched in familial vibes and making a new one with her will make her feel like you are accepting her. You don't create traditions with just anyone, so it's going to be a sweet and special thing you two can call yours. Repetitively doing this tradition will create rock solid memories in no time.

2 Plan The Next Family Outing With Her Giphy Planning an outing for the family is always so much fun. Including her in the process will give you guys time to chat and produce a good time for the fam to have. And once the outing comes around, you and her will be so proud that hanging out created the event surrounding you.

3 Dedicate One-On-One Time With Her Giphy If there's more than one of you, make sure each of you is dedicating one-on-one time with her. Entering a whole new family can be super overwhelming. Getting her to yourself may bring out a different side of her and will allow you to get to know her a lot better.

4 Pick A Day To Look Through Old Family Photos Together Giphy Sure, your sister-in-law was most likely introduced to most of the fam, but she wasn't around for a lot. Your family's photo albums are basically a portal to a time she didn't get to experience with you guys. Sharing those pics with her will give her a chance to see what the family's all about in a totally new way.

5 Send Her A Dozen Of Her Favorite Flowers To Brighten Up Her Day Giphy OK, maybe she is flowered out from holding a bouquet at the wedding, but I'm sure she wouldn't mind receiving some vibrant florals. Any small gift she can get at her job or home would be so sweet. You're happy to have her, and showing her some love through a thoughtful gift will really mean the world to her.

6 Share One Of Your Family Recipes With Her Giphy The best bonds are solidified over food — period. A yummy meal can oftentimes be traced back to a good experience in general. Share one of your favorite family recipes with her, and even cook it together. It'll be her little inside scoop to the deliciousness your fam is capable of providing in the kitchen.