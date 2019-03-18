You love experiencing new places and trying new things. There's likely not a single country that isn't on your bucket list, or adventure that you wouldn't be willing to take. In fact, if somebody handed you a ticket to Tokyo and said, "It's yours, as long as you don't mind the long flight," you'd grab it and start packing your suitcase immediately. Before take-off, though, you'd want some expertise on one thing: how to beat jet lag.

Truth is, jet lag is the only part of traveling that you're not in love with. It keeps you from making the most of your days, and ties you down to your accommodations where there are pillows, blankets, and everything you need for a nap. It makes you feel drowsy in the middle of sightseeing tours and hungry at 9 p.m., when dinner time has come and gone. Long story short: It knocks you off your feet — and not in the romantic kind of way.

So, before jet-setting to another country, you want to know how to conquer it. You want a toolbox in your brain full of tips and tricks that'll help you experience more and sleep less.

In collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, sleep expert Dave Gibson shares everything you need to know for getting a good night's sleep while traveling, and it's simpler than you may think.

How can you beat jet lag on your next trip, according to a sleep expert?

Gibson suggests trying to modify your body clock beforehand if you're traveling to a different time zone. This means pushing your bedtime up an hour or two earlier each evening before you depart, and slowly trying to switch your meal times as well, if possible. That way, your body doesn't have to adjust so much or so quickly once you touch down in your destination.

Next, Gibson says to think about the lighting cues you're giving your body throughout the day, and adjust them to be similar to the new time zone you're going to be in. For example, you shouldn't sleep when you're traveling if you're getting to your destination at night. This way, you'll be ready for bedtime when you arrive.

Staying hydrated is also essential to beating jet lag, in addition to not eating too late, according to Gibson. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks, especially when you're trying to cope with a long flight. Easy peasy, right? Right.

Choosing accommodations that'll ensure you get the best sleep is also a great idea. Gibson suggests finding a hotel that offers a pillow menu or has black-out blinds in every room, and decaffeinated drinks.

At some point, you may have to give into your jet lag and take a short nap or just relax for a little while. In my opinion, that can be really helpful and rejuvenating. But, having a hotel that accommodates that need for quality sleep is #necessary. Can I put one on your radar?

Why should you book a room with IHG Hotels & Resorts for your next trip?

Take IHG Hotels & Resorts — one of the world’s top hotel companies — into consideration if you're looking to have an amazing travel experience and beat your jet lag.

According to a recent press release via IHG, on March 15, 2019 (World Sleep Day) the company, in collaboration with Healthe by Lighting Science Group, announced the debut of a new circadian lighting system, which will first be installed at their Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport location.

The JOURNI™ Mobile Task Light allows guests to adjust the lighting in their room to match the energy level they want to experience at different times of the day, according to the press release. So, on the one hand, you can enhance the blue side of the spectrum when you want to feel more awake and perform at a higher level. On the other hand, you can opt for the other side of the spectrum when you want to get a good night's sleep.

It's ideal for beating your jet lag, because it accommodates your individual experience and helps you get your body on schedule. It helps you create a normal routine when you're on-the-go. What more could you ask for?

What were the results of IHG Hotels & Resorts sleep study?

In addition to announcing this new circadian lighting system, IHG Hotels & Resorts also released a study on sleep and how traveling affects our usual sleep routines. The results showed that 78 percent of travelers have difficulty sleeping when they're away from home. The biggest reasons for this being that they're in an unfamiliar environment and that they're working late.

Long story short: Most travelers, like you, could use the extra help to get some sleep while on-the-go. They could use the new circadian rhythm technologies in hotels and all the tips and tricks they can find. Lucky for you, you have them all written down on that notepad and tucked into your suitcase with your passport.

Ready to go and get some sleep? Sweet. Hitting the snooze button was getting pretty old.