Mom is the real MVP in many ways. She's the first one to wish you a happy birthday on your special day, your number one fan, best secret keeper, favorite person to have a rom-com marathon with, and so much more. She's the perfect combination of an amazing support system and role model you strive to be. Well, at least that's who my mom is to me. She's my best friend and hero all rolled into one. I could spend a lifetime thanking her for all that she does, but especially for how my mom helped me grow up and become the adult I am today.

I can honestly say that everything good about me, I got from my mom. It wasn't just watching her from afar, either. My mom actively made a difference, even when I didn't know it. Looking back, it's obvious to me that I am the way I am because my mom did these nine things for me on the regular.

Setting the prime example, I am now ready to tackle adulthood as best as I can. That doesn't mean I don't still stumble a bit here and there, because let's be real: Adulting is hard AF. However, I know I have my mom beside me to show me the way.

1 She Let Me Choose My Extracurricular Activities Rachel Chapman I enrolled in piano lessons when I was little, and once I realized I wasn't going to be the next Mozart or Elton John, my mom allowed me choose my next move. I was a dancer for most of my childhood, but when I wanted to dedicate my time to the school play, she encouraged me. She never made me stick with something I wasn't feeling anymore. This taught me that it's OK to change your mind and reroute your course. It happens, and you never know what's waiting for you ahead.

2 She Encouraged Me To Reach For The Stars In School Rachel Chapman My mom always encouraged me to push myself in school. She knew my true potential, and always boosted my confidence by telling me I could reach it. That little push is why I go after the big dreams. I never settle for the easy route.

3 She Let Me Know That "Quitting" Doesn't Mean "Failure" Rachel Chapman Sometimes, things just don't work out the way you want them to, and that's totally OK. Moving on from something that doesn't make you happy anymore isn't a failure, because my mom told me so. You're learning and growing, and it's all part of life.

4 Sometimes, She Had My Sister And I Figure Out Our Differences On Our Own Rachel Chapman My sister and I love each other, but sometimes, we have sisterly arguments. It's never anything too big — usually just a minor dispute over who a sweater actually belongs to. When it was something that could easily be worked out on our own, my mom let us handle it. This taught me how to resolve conflicts in a way where everyone can walk away happy.

5 She Let Me Choose Where I Wanted To Go To College Rachel Chapman Choosing the right college was a real turning point in my life. I am who I am today, because I had the opportunity to go to NYU and move to a new city. My mom encouraged me to apply to wherever my heart desired. I didn't have that movie moment of having to decide between my dreams and what my mom wanted, because my dreams are exactly what she wanted.

6 She Welcomed All My Friends With Open Arms Rachel Chapman My mom was like a mom to all my friends. She always welcomed people over like they belonged, and that kindness is what I take with me into adulthood. I try to treat every new person I meet with the same respect my mom would give them.

7 She Let Me In On Her Chore Secrets Rachel Chapman The biggest struggle of my adult life is trying to manage all of the chores I have at home after an exhausting day at work and spending time with my friends. Luckily, I have every secret my mom passed down to me. I use her handy laundry 4-1-1 to make it easier, and when I'm cleaning up around my apartment, I hear her helpful hints in the back of my head.

8 She Showed Me That Growing Up Doesn't Mean I Can't Have Fun Rachel Chapman I may be an adult now, but that doesn't mean I can't still be a kid at heart. My mom taught be that it's fine to have a little fun every once in awhile. She took me to Disney as a kid, and through her joy, I saw that life doesn't have to be so serious all the time.