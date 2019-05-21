By now, you've likely heard that Target launched a buzzy new line of products that's set to completely redefine drugstore beauty offerings. How much is Versed skincare, you ask? It's affordable AF and goes way beyond what you might typically expect from any big-box retailer. The line boasts 19 products including serums, face masks, cleansers, serums, an eye cream, a peel, and more (basically everything you could ever need for a robust skincare regimen), and the best part about it is that everything is under $20. No, you're not dreaming — clean skincare just got a whole lot more affordable, and its packaging is cute as heck to boot.

Versed is the first brand from Offspring Beauty, which was created by Who What Wear and was born out of consumers' desires for skincare that was accessible and high-quality. “This has been a reoccurring theme for [the consumer] and seeing a lot of dissatisfaction with beauty and skincare,” said Melanie Bender, GM of Versed, in an interview with AdWeek. “Women were very interested in trying new brands, but they really wanted to discover it in a store near them.”

In order to ensure customers buy the right products from the line for their specific needs, Versed launched a “skin decoder” quiz that asks questions related to sleep, age, smoking, and more. The brand has basically brought customizable beauty to the masses — it's no wonder it's experiencing such an incredible reception. Check out eight products from the new line below.

Whereas lip balms tend to wear off quickly, this lip oil is meant to provide lasting hydration. Formulated with a blend of jojoba, camellia, sesame and sunflower seed oils, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamin E, it'll ensure your lips stay soft, smooth, and healthy all summer long.

Into the lip oil? Then you'll love this body oil, too. Meant to replace your body lotion, it's a non-sticky, non-greasy, quick-absorbing alternative that still boasts intense hydration. And yes, it smells amazing.

Formulated with plant-based collagen, rosehip seed oil, and aloe leaf juice, this mask will calm and sooth your skin while infusing it with intense moisture. Versed recommends popping it in the refrigerator before use for an especially refreshing mask session.

If you hate scrubbing off your makeup with a face wash that takes pump after pump to get the job done, consider trying out this cleansing balm, which claims to melt makeup away. It's an oil-blend formula so it won't dry out your skin, and as an added bonus, it smells like a spa.

If your under eyes are in need of a quick refresh, this brightening gel is just the answer. It cools on contact and leaves a slight tightening effect, all while tackling dark circles. Use it in the morning underneath makeup and at night before bed.

Is your complexion feeling a little dull? This vitamin C-rich serum will help brighten it up in no time! Licorice root and palmaria palmata extracts are also part of the formula, which will help combat unevenness and restore your skin to its glowiest self.

This overnight peel is incredible in that it's pH-balanced, non-drying, and non-irritating, meaning it won't leave your skin red or flaky in the morning. A miracle product? I think so!

Chock full of antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients including algae extract, vitamin E, and squalane, this cream is the ultimate secret weapon when it comes to achieving nourished and hydrated skin.