Ah, Target — the heavenly shopping oasis where you can pick up a new pair of distressed denim shorts, some La Croix, and your favorite mascara all at once. Now, Target is making our lives even easier by selling super affordable beauty boxes in store. How much is the Target Beauty Box? You'll have enough cash to buy several and also snag some dish soap, an Apple watch, and dog food while you're at it.

Beauty boxes are a fantastic way to discover new brands and products without playing cosmetic roulette on a new and unknown full size item. You can easily try dozens of new products, taking note of your faves to revisit at a later date. The best part of the beauty box experience is the price. If you don't love one of your goodies, it's no sweat. Simply gift it to a friend who'd be a better fit, or trash it. It's your money and your prerogative.

However, in the age of instant gratification, waiting patiently by your mailbox for a new box of cosmetics to arrive is... difficult to say the least. When you're having a really bad day and want to do a new mask while you sip a glass of wine, you want that mask now, not in a week from now.

Luckily, Target's boxes are available for purchase whenever you want them (as long as your nearest Target is open, of course). No subscription is necessary. Plus, with five different box options, there's something for every single beauty lover out there.

Define and Shine Beauty Box

Target Beauty Box Define and Shine, $7, Target

If you have natural curls, the Define and Shine Box ($7; target.com) will quench your hair's thirst. This box contains trial size versions of the Jane Carter Curls To Go Un-Tangle Me ($11; target.com) Camille Rose Naturals Aloe Whipped Butter Gel ($16; target.com), Camille Rose Naturals Almond Jai Twisting Butter ($17; target.com), TGIN Honey Hair Mask ($14; target.com), Mielle Organic Detanlging Co-Wash ($12; target.com), and Mielle Organix Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner ($14; target.com). All these deeply nourishing conditioners and masks are sure to leave your hair hydrated and oh, so shiny.

Wakeup And Makeup Beauty Box

Target Beauty Box Wakeup and Makeup, $7, Target

If you have trouble getting out of bed as the sun rises, then the Wakeup and Makeup Box ($7; target.com) is sure to stop your snoozing each morning. In this box, you'll receive a package of Sonia Kashuk Brush Cleaning Wipes ($9; target.com), a Covergirl Peacock Flare Mascara ($8; target.com), Honesty Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes ($3; target.com), an ELF Beautifully Bare Blending Brush ($6; target.com), an ELF Beautifully Bare Face Palette ($8; target.com), Dove Dry Spray Invisible Sheer Fresh ($6; target.com), and Dove Go Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo ($5; target.com). This box is worth the price of one of these full size items alone. Target's basically giving all these beauty goodies away for free.

Be YOU(tiful) Beauty Box

Target Beauty Box Be YOU(tiful), $7, Target

The Be YOU(tiful) Box ($7; target.com) is perfect for the beauty babe on the go. This box contains a full size Sinful Nail Color Galac Sea or Wondermint Polish ($2; target.com), a trial size Honest Beauty Younger Face Deep Hydration Cream ($33; target.com) OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummies ($12; target.com), a full size ELF Gotta Glow Lip Tint in Perfect Pink ($6; target.com), Simple Water Boost Micellar Makeup Remover Eye Pads ($7; target.com), a small size Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo ($4; target.com) and Nexxus Keraphix Conditioner ($4; target.com), and finally a L'Oreal Pure Clay Cleanser ($5; target.com). With a little bit of everything, you can express yourself from head to toe.

Treat Yourself Beauty Box

Target Beauty Box Treat Yourself, $7, Target

Donna from Parks and Recreation, the ultimate authority on self care, would certainly approve of the Treat Yourself Box ($7; target.com). This box holds a Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia ($5; target.com), a ME! Bath Bath Bomb ($10; target.com), Dr Teals Pink Himalayan Foaming Bath ($5; target.com), Bodycology Free & Lovely Coconut & Rose Body Butter ($5; target.com),a trial size Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Gel Cleanser ($18; target.com), a trial size Olay Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer ($29; target.com), and a Luxe by Mr. Bubble Bath Meltaway ($9; target.com). If you are a bath addict like myself, you'll be reveling in your glory with this beauty box.

All The Masks Beauty Box

Target Beauty Box All The Masks, $7, Target

Even though I've pretty much tried all the masks, I would still purchase the All The Masks Beauty Box ($7; target.com). This box comes with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Mask ($3; target.com), the Yes To Carrots and Kale Single Use Paper Mask ($3; target.com), the Masque Bar and Luminizing Charcoal Peel Off Mask ($4; target.com), the St. Ives Soothing Oatmeal Sheet Mask ($3; target.com), and the Que Bella Multi Mask Trio ($3; target.com). If you're a sheet mask fiend, save yourself some coin by going the beauty box route.

Hold on to your chai lattes, everyone: you can snag each and every box in the line for only $7. That's right — for the price of a mere mascara you can take home a whole beauty box full of goodies. Most of the boxes contain at least one full size product that's worth the price of the entire box itself! Plus, if you fall in love with any of the products, the boxes also come with coupons to get you dollars off the future purchases of your faves.

If you want new cosmetics and you want them now, then Target is the place to go. For $7, you can take home a new subscription-free beauty box and indulge in some self pampering. Go on, you deserve it.