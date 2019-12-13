It is officially #cozyszn, y'all, and naturally, Kim Kardashian decided to cash in on it by releasing the brand-new SKIMS Cozy Collection. On Wednesday, Dec. 4 Kardashian took to her personal Instagram to announce the launch of SKIMS' new loungewear category. Along with the announcement, she shared plenty of details surrounding the launch, including how much the Cozy Collection costs, the colors, designs, when it's available, and where to find it.

The Cozy Collection launched on Monday, Dec. 9 exclusively on SKIMS.com, and like all of Kardashian's collections, it sold out in minutes, but a restock is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16. The line includes a robe, tank top, pants, and shorts made of "stretchy yarn" that comes in four different colors: "Dusk," a light pink; "Bone," a beige; "Cocoa" a chocolatey brown; and "Onyx," a black. Prices range from $52 for the tank top to $128 for the robe.

While all other SKIMS drops consisted of shapewear products designed to smooth, enhance, and sculpt, the Cozy Collection is designed purely for comfort. All of the pieces are form-fitting, but not binding, and are made of a fuzzy fabric, which is a nod to the winter 2019 teddy coat trend. They're all warm enough to be worn outside, yet comfortable enough to lounge around in. If that sounds like your jam, peep all of the key pieces here:

The Cozy Knit Robe comes to mid-calf (depending on your height), has two deep pockets, an open front, and ties at the waist. It's warm enough to wear out and about as a light duster, or it can be used as a snuggly bath robe when you're fresh out the shower.

The Cozy Knit Shorts are super soft, have an elastic waistband, and hit mid-thigh. They're essentially the chicer, softer version of sweatpant shorts. A pair of shorts designed to keep you cozy and warm might seem ironic, but once you put them on and experience how comfy they are, you'll fall in love.

Another ironic piece: the Cozy Knit Tank. The form-fitting top has a scoop neckline, feels like heaven on your skin, and although it won't keep you very warm, it's still extremely cute.

Kardashian's Cozy Pants are the 2019 version of the Juicy Couture velour pants she rocked in the early aughts. They're obviously stylish, have an elastic waistband, a straight-leg-fit, and are super stretchy — the only thing missing is the world "Juicy" bedazzled across the butt.

As it gets colder, if you find yourself yearning for loungewear to replace your vintage Juicy Couture sweats, the Cozy Collection will fill that void when it's restocked on Dec. 16.