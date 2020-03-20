If you’re looking for a way to fill some of your social distancing time, new makeup is a great thing to play with. Although the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan has been postponed, you can still channel your inner warrior with ColourPop’s new Mulan collection. Available now on ColourPop.com, the collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a lip and face bundle, lipsticks, and blushes all under $25.

ColourPop and Disney have worked on a plethora of collabs before, so fans are excited to see the two work together again. In a press release shared with Elite Daily, ColourPop said that this is their “number one requested Disney collaboration,” and it’s already selling fast. Previous Disney and ColourPop collections include Frozen 2 collection, Disney Villains, and Disney Midnight Masquerade lines, and each of which was met with resounding success. Given that ColourPop’s last collab, the ColourPop x Sailor Moon collection, sold out in minutes, make sure you act quickly to get this collection before it’s all gone.

The Mulan collection features products wrapped in deep red packaging with art inspired by the film, gold-detailed cherry blossoms, and Chinese characters. It also includes an all-new face bundle from ColourPop’s sister skincare brand, Fourth Ray Beauty. The bundle includes the brand’s first-ever lip mask, as well as a new Face Milk, to keep your skin hydrated and ready for makeup application. The collection’s bold colors will have you feeling fierce and ready to confront anyone, from the Matchmaker to the Huns. If you can’t choose a favorite from the line, the entire bundle is only $81. Although fans’ chance to see the movie has been pushed back for an indeterminate amount of time, you can still enjoy the power of Mulan.

Check out all the details about the Mulan x ColourPop collection, available now, below.

The Mulan x ColourPop Eyeshadow Palette ($22, ColourPop) features 15 shades in bronzes, reds, peaches, and browns for a warm eye look. The eyeshadows have metallic, matte, and foiled finishes for endless dimensional looks. The colors’ names are all inspired by the film, so you can feel immersed in the movie as you get ready.

With three different shades, the Mulan x ColourPop Honor to Us All Lux Bundle ($25, ColourPop) has a lip color for you, no matter what mood you’re feeling. The bundle features Hua Mulan, a rosy pink version of ColourPop’s Crème Lux Lipstick. There’s also Strong Chi, a fierce and vibrant red Lux Liquid Lipstick that goes on like a lip stain but keeps lips silky with its hydrating formula. For an ultra glossy finish, there’s Phoenix, a Lux Gloss in a peachy gold. Each lipstick is also sold separately for $9.

This collection also boasts two blushes, each with a pressed cherry blossom detail. Matchmaker ($12, ColourPop) is a pale nude shade with a gold pearl finish to add a little shine. Good Luck Charm ($12, ColourPop) has the same gold pearl finish, but is a soft terracotta color. Both have a silky finish that lasts all day.

Mentioned above, there is also the totally new Fourth Ray Beauty Brave Face and Lip Mask Bundle ($17, ColourPop). The Jasmine Flower Face Milk keeps skin hydrated and dewy, so you don’t have to worry about your skin drying out underneath your makeup. The Gold Lip Mask contains shea butter and squalane to deeply nourish lips and keep them soft all day.

If every product speaks to you, grab them all with the Mulan Collection Set ($81, ColourPop). Even if you can’t have the Mulan viewing party you want for a few more months, you can turn out some warrior-approved looks in the meantime.