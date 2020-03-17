Disney’s long-awaited release date for its live-action Mulan movie has sadly been postponed, but that doesn’t mean you have to dramatically wipe off all your makeup on your sleeve. Instead, you can celebrate the film with more makeup, because ColourPop is dropping an all-new Mulan-inspired collection, reportedly on March 19, and it’ll be available on ColourPop’s website.

ColourPop and Disney have been pretty tight-lipped about this collab, and as of this writing, neither has posted anything about it on their respective social media accounts, but luckily, there are some details available about the upcoming release. The Mulan x ColourPop collection features eight items that all individually retail for $25 and under. But, if you can’t pick a favorite, you can get the full collection for $78. Products include a vibrant red lipstick, an eyeshadow palette, blushes, and more. ColourPop’s sister skincare brand Fourth Ray is even featured in the collection with a face and lip bundle. All of the packaging for the line also features vibrant red and gold details, with artwork inspired by the film.

This is hardly Disney and ColourPop’s first time partnering together. The brands have worked together so frequently that ColourPop has a Disney section on its website. Most recently, the two came out with a Frozen 2-inspired collection and a Disney Midnight Masquerade collab inspired by Disney princesses. Judging by the success of the previous partnerships, the Mulan x ColourPop collection is likely going to be yet another big hit.

Below, check out what to expect when the collab drops:

Courtesy of ColourPop

With matte and sparkly finishes, the Mulan Shadow Palette will have you feeling brave enough to face both the Matchmaker and the Hun. The 15-pan eyeshadow palette features shades of red, bronze, gold, and peach, and the colors’ names are reminiscent of the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” song from the animated movie, so you can hype yourself up as you get ready.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Lip Bundle boasts three colors that can be purchased together or separately, including a special edition Lux Velvet Liquid Lipstick in a bold red called Strong Chi. There is also an ultra-glossy, peachy gold Lux Lip Gloss called Phoenix, with gold, pink, and pearl undertones, and The third of the bundle is called Hua Mulan, a rosy nude Lux Creme Lipstick. With all three different finishes, there’s a lipstick for every kind of mood.

Courtesy of ColourPop

Mulan x ColourPop will also include two Pressed Powder Blushes. The gold and pearl shade is called Good Luck Charm, while the pale nude is dubbed Matchmaker. Each has a cherry blossom design pressed into the compact and will leave you positively glowing.

Courtesy of ColourPop

From Fourth Ray comes the Face Milk and Lip Mask Bundle. This collection marks the debut of the brand’s Jasmine Tea Face Milk. Though the brand has made other face milks before, this is Fourth Ray’s first-ever lip mask. The two products will leave your face and lips silky and brightened.

Courtesy of ColourPop

If you can’t pick your favorite, the whole collection retails for $78 and everything is reportedly dropping on March 19. While fans have to wait longer than anticipated for the movie to reach theaters, you can still get your Mulan fix.