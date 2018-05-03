If you happen to be a cast member of 13 Reasons Why, life is probably running smoothly for you right now. After the show's hit first season was released on Netflix last year, 13 Reasons Why has skyrocketed in popularity, finally returning for Season 2 on May 18. The young cast have also reached new levels of fame, and they deservedly receive hefty paychecks for their often serious work on the series. The show tackles pretty heartbreaking, real-to-life topics, so after portraying such emotional storylines, how much does the 13 Reasons Why cast get paid?

Tracking down exact reports of TV stars' salaries can be a hit-or-miss mission, and unless actors' salaries are brought up in a pay dispute scandal, it can be difficult to figure out stars' exact net worths. We have hints of their earnings, but nothing is guaranteed. Regardless, dealing with issues of such importance is definitely worthy of high pay. Speaking to Variety, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford shared about the experience of remaining humble in performing such intense, beloved work:

You have an idea of what fame is and what celebrities are like and what acting is like, and you think you can just focus on the work, but in reality, you can’t just necessarily focus on the work because it comes with the privilege and responsibility of having a larger platform. That’s something that I’ve tried to deal with in a very levelheaded way.

Netflix

Hear, hear! So, based on what we know, how much does the cast earn for pulling off this kind of work? To begin, Langford reportedly has an average annual income of $1 million, which likely includes both her 13 Reasons Why salary and income from any other projects she does in the course of a year. For instance, this year she also appeared in the film Love, Simon, and that could earn her either less or more money than her 13 Reasons Why stint usually does. According to ArticleBio, Langford's overall net worth is about $4.6 million. While Langford's Hannah isn't expected to narrate Season 2 as she did in the first season, she will still appear in some facet, ensuring yet another 13 Reasons Why paycheck.

We can't quite narrow down other cast members' individual salaries, but as several of them have spent years playing guest roles in countless TV shows, they've built up quite the net worths for themselves. Playing Tony on 13 Reasons Why, Christian Navarro reportedly has a net worth of $2 million after acting since 2005. Given the screen time he receives on the show, we could expect his worth to rise in the next year or so. With a similar range of industry experience, co-star Miles Heizer, who plays Hannah's former friend Alex, is rumored to have a net worth of $500,000.

Netflix

As for actor Dylan Minnette, aka Clay, he's another former child actor who reached the big leagues with his role on 13 Reasons Why. He reportedly has an annual income of about $900,000 with an overall net worth of $3 million. Of course, if the show's rumored Season 3 is made, Minnette's visibility will rise even more, almost guaranteeing some kind of pay raise.

Season 2 will also introduce seven new characters, some of whom are Liberty High students and could rise to attention as the season progresses. Who knows how many stars in the making (who are also worthy of that big check) are among that new group of actors?

Paychecks aside, I'm just grateful that this cast works devotedly on content that is so important for young people to see. Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 18.