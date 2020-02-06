If you've rewatched To All The Boys I've Loved Before as many times as I have, you'll want to buy Sephora's latest collab immediately. That's right, Sephora and Netflix dropped To All the Boys collections — seven of them, to be exact. With the movie's sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, set to release Feb. 12, the collab's limited-edition beauty sets have come just in time for you to get your Lara Jean looks on before the movie's debut.

The sets are available online as of Feb. 1, in store on Thursday Feb. 6, and include some of your favorite brands. Whether you want hair as silky as Lara Jean's; pouty, just-kissed-by-Peter-Kavinsky lips; or the dewiest skin for watching the return of the internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo, there's a kit for that. These beauty sets feature cult-favorite favorite products in limited-edition flavors for amazing values, and you can even get a version of Lara Jean's love letter hat box.

Lara Jean's hair accessories are on 10 the entire movie, and I can only assume her hair game will be even more impressive in the sequel. Luckily, the KITSCH x Netflix To All the Boys Hat Box Gift Set ($25, Sephora) will make your hair game just as strong with its trendy accessories. The set contains Lara Jean's signature pieces: her favorite floral bow hair scrunchie, a satin bow clip, and two rhinestone ball bobby pins. Not to mention, it comes in the perfect box for tucking away all your secrets.

Winter has turned everything dry and chapped, but Laneige has you covered with their To All the Boys Sealed with a Kiss Set ($24, Sephora). With two flavors as sweet as Lara Jean, Mint Choco and Sweet Candy, this set comes with two deluxe-sized Lip Sleeping Masks. For $24, it will have you waking up with a refreshed, soft pout and a natural flushed lip look.

Netflix even has your skincare routine covered with a Glow Recipe x Netflix To All the Boys the Love Letter Set ($39, Sephora). This set is valued at $48, but you can get it for $39. The reusable zip-up bag contains Glow Recipe's bestselling Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. These cult favorites come in adorable packaging, give you a noticeable next-day glow, and keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.

Remember when Peter took Lara Jean's scrunchie and said, "I like your hair down. You look pretty." Well, I do. If you wish you had Lara Jean's silky, long-yet-effortless hair, Amika's Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush Set ($35, Sephora) easily makes hair as sleek and shiny as the rom-com sweetheart's. Suitable for any hair type, the set includes a mini straightening brush and the brand's Perk Up Dry Shampoo to keep hair voluminous and glossy. It also has a TATBILB sticker set for all your stickering needs.

Lara Jean keeps her makeup pretty bare bones and natural, yet she has perfected the glass skin look. Milk Makeup x Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before set ($26, Sephora) gives you the same instant radiance with its Glow Oil Lip + Cheek shimmering tints in two colors.

The Kaja x Netflix To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You set ($35 Sephora) screams, "Peter just slipped me a note, and I totally did not turn into a tomato." With its heart-inspired favorites, this set brings the right amount of blush to any look. It features a Heart Melter moisturizing lip gloss stick, a Cheeky Stamp blendable blush, and a Moon Crystal sparkling eye pigment. Valued at $57, this set is a bargain for $35.

Lastly, with each sequel comes growth, and as much as I love Lara Jean's signature scrunchie, it's time for an update. With options in rose and gold or navy and gray, KITSCH x Netflix's scrunchie set ($12 Sephora) comes with a faux-fur lined scrunchie and a two-toned sequined one to upgrade your ponies.

With so many great sets in the name of the cutest Netflix couple ever, my skin and I are so ready for the next installment of To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Love yourself as mush as Peter Kavinsky loves Lara Jean with one of Sephora x Netflix's new beauty kits.