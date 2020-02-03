Just like the storyline for the hit movie To All The Boy I've Loved Before tugged at your heartstrings so much, it gave way to a sequel (To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), it's now giving way to a wealth of adorable beauty collections. On Sunday, Feb. 2, Sephora released seven To All The Boys collections with all your fave brands, and each one is cuter than the next. (Well, they may not be as cute as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey, but they're a tough act to follow.)

Available now online and in Sephora stores on Thursday, Feb. 6, the To All The Boys collabs span across makeup, skincare, and even hair. First in the lineup is the Laneige x Netflix To All The Boys Sealed With a Kiss Set ($24, Sephora), a perfectly romantic name for a collab with a rom-com. The set features two full-size Laneige Sleeping Lip Masks in Mint Choco and Sweet Candy. Full disclosure: As the reluctant owner of perpetually chapped lips, I swear by this mask, to the point where I use it as a regular lip balm. If you're wondering whether or not this set is worth it, trust me: It. Is.

Aptly named The Love Letter Set ($39, Sephora), Glow Recipe's To All The Boys collection comes with the brand's Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist and its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, a cult-favorite product delivering a noticeable next-day glow and surge of moisture. The set, valued at $48, also comes in a reusable pouch, and the products themselves feature exclusive To All The Boys-esque doodles on the packaging.

The Milk Makeup x Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before Set ($26, Sephora) includes two shades of one of Milk's fan-favorite products: the Glow Oil Lip + Cheek stick. Designed to add a flush of dewy, sheer pigment to lips and cheeks, this product expertly delivers on the "blushing because Peter Kavinsky is standing over me after I just passed out" look, as well as on the ever-popular flushed lips trend for 2020.

None of Lara Jean's rules are necessary when playing around with the Kaja x Netflix To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You set ($35, Sephora). Valued at a whopping $57, this bundle includes Kaja's Heart Melter Lip Gloss, Cheeky Stamp Blush, and Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment for a flushed, blushed, and crushed-crystal look, with no tools necessary — everything is usable and blendable with only your fingers or the provided applicator.

Lara Jean's ponytail snapped in TATBILB, and the Amika x Netflix To All The Boys Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush Set ($35, Sephora) will make sure yours does, too. With the brand's Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush and Perk Up Dry Shampoo, the set, valued at $45, gives you all you need to ensure your future ponytails (and every other hairstyle) will have volume, hold, and a polished-to-perfection look.

If you're gonna have a fire ponytail, you need a killer scrunchie to go with it, per Lara Jean's playbook. Say hello to the Kitsch x Netflix To All The Boys Scrunchie Set ($12, Sephora), which feature scrunchies so cute, I audibly gasped when they hit my desk. Coming in two colorways — rose gold/blush and navy/grey — each set contains two scrunchies: a super soft, luxurious faux fur option and one covered in sequins. Watch out, Lara Jean, because we're all coming for your look.

Finally, the Kitsch x Netflix To All The Boys Hat Box Gift Set ($25, Sephora) is, quite simply, art. Designed to mimic the hat box where Lara Jean kept her secret love letters, the set features a bunch of her faves, including a near-exact replica of her bow scrunchie, two rose gold rhinestone bobby pins, and a dusty rose bow clip. Even better, you can save the box to store your own love letters (or just your hair accessories) in forever.