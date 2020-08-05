On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Samsung announced a brand new upgraded offering in its Galaxy Buds family. Considering the tech giant's Galaxy Buds+ clock in at $149.99, you might be wondering how much Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live cost and whether it's worth purchasing the new product. Here's what to know about the company's newest wireless earbuds, and why they might be worth the slightly higher price tag.

Samsung will officially release its Galaxy Buds Live — which will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Mystic White — on Thursday, Aug. 6, on Samsung.com for $169.99. While the price is about $20 higher than its predecessor and the original $129.99 Buds, the company highlights some big improvements which make it an attractive upgrade that's on par with its significantly more expensive Apple competitor, the $249 AirPods Pro.

Just like its competitor, the Galaxy Buds Live will feature a more ergonomic design that focuses on comfort, thanks to two different wingtip sizes. In addition to a water-resistant coating, the Buds are all about balancing the new features with great battery life. You can get up to 8 hours of continuous playback on the fully charged earbuds, in addition to 21 extra hours from the charging case.

Audio-wise, the latest Galaxy Buds Live also come with some big updates. For one, they will now have an Active Noise Cancellation feature to mute low frequency noise as well as a built-in air vent to allow for a better ambient listening experience. You can toggle the Active Noise Cancellation on or off with the tap of a button or by using the Galaxy Wearables app, ensuring you can tune in to whatever podcast or song you're listening to while also being aware of your surroundings.

Courtesy of Samsung

Thanks to three microphones, you can expect significantly improved audio with a bass duct and 12-millimeter AKG speakers. A voice pickup unit ensures you have the ability to have your mic focus on your voice simply by addressing Samsung's version of Siri and saying, "Hi, Bixby." There's also the option to use Siri for voice commands now, making it easier for iPhone users to get in on some previously Android-centric features.

For people who do own a Samsung device, they can easily tune in to Gaming Mode, which makes it easier to play games while reducing audio latency. Unfortunately, this feature is not available for non-Samsung products.

These are just some of the great new features customers can access when the Galaxy Buds Live launch on Thursday, Aug. 6, so in the meantime, you'll want to check out everything the new device will be offering and decide whether an upgrade to the tune of $169.99 is right for you before making the purchase.