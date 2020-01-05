Ever since Samsung debuted its very first generation of wireless earbuds back in May, the Galaxy Buds have attracted tech-savvy and budget-conscious customers with their innovative features, most notably their power-sharing charging capabilities, and their reasonable price tag compared to their iOS competitor. If you haven't been drawn in to the hype of the AirPods Pro, you might be wondering, do Galaxy Buds work with Apple phones? Here's what to know if you're looking to mix and match your iOS and Android gadgets.

To start, one things to keep in mind is that whether you have AirPods or Galaxy Buds, the devices will always work better with the corresponding phone or product from the same company. That being said, customers can still enjoy high quality audio when pairing their Android wireless earbuds with their iPhone by taking just a few extra steps.

While you won't be able to open the Galaxy Buds' charging case near your phone and then select "connect" on the screen like you would if you had two Android products that you were pairing, it's actually super easy to connect. Just like any Bluetooth earbuds, you'll first want to start by going to the Settings section in your iPhone and selecting Bluetooth. When you open the charging case, the Galaxy Buds should pop up as an option on the list of Bluetooth devices to pair with your smartphone. Once you tap pair, you'll be ready to go to start jamming out to your go-to tunes, listen to new podcasts, and more.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While you should get high-quality audio with your Galaxy Buds, you'll unfortunately be missing out on some of the Samsung earbuds' most exciting features. For example, you won't be able to use automatic sync, Ambient Aware Mode, and the gadgets' wireless charging capabilities, and its likely the estimates for the Galaxy Buds' pretty economical six hours of battery life will be slightly skewed when using with an iPhone.

If these extra features are important to you, you might want to considering springing for the second generation of Apple's AirPods, which boasts a more similar design and the ability to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transfarency mode (which still keeps some of the ambient noise of your surroundings). However, at $249.99, they are slightly more expensive than the $130 Galaxy Buds, so I'd do your research and decide what option is best for you.