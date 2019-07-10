Whether you grew up listening to The Grateful Dead on repeat, or if you simply love a solid color assortment, Starbucks' new Tie-Dye Frappuccino is stealing hearts (and lighting up Instagram accounts) across the country. It boasts three vibrant colors, making for a trippy and highly 'Grammable experience. But, before you spend all your coffee money on one of these babies, you'll probably want to know how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappuccino. Trust me — you aren't the only one who wants (er, needs) to know ahead of time.

Evoking the eternally chill vibe of a summer vacay is none other than Starbucks' limited-edition Tie-Dye Frappuccino. It officially became available as of Wednesday, July 10, and unfortunately, according to Starbucks, it will only remain on the menu for a "few days" at participating Starbucks locations throughout the United States and Canada. That basically means you'd better get one of these for yourself before supplies officially run out.

The new ~drank~ features groovy bursts of yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls, according to an email from the brand. It's topped with vanilla whipped cream, which is decadently sprinkled with yellow, red, and blue powder. Although the baristas conjure these magical colors using turmeric, red beet, and spirulina, it tastes like a tropical fruity drink that you'd opt for sipping in the sand. I'm honestly stanning so hard already.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

The one and only downside of Starbucks' new colorful concoction is its caffeine content (or lack thereof). According to the Starbucks website, the Tie Dye Frappuccino has zero milligrams of caffeine. That's right — in terms of caffeine, it's got zilch. Nada. None.

So, if you were seeking out a highly necessary burst of energy to start your day, maybe order a shot of espresso on the side, or a backup Americano. This definitely will not be the wake-up call you're looking for.

It turns out this isn't Starbucks' first (totally psychedelic) rodeo. About two years ago in February 2017, coffee fans and Starbies enthusiasts were ogling over the Secret Menu's Pink Purple Drink, as well as its Matcha Pink Drink. The Pink Purple Drink is exactly what it sounds like, combining the infamous Pink Drink and the beloved Purple Drink. The Matcha Pink Drink, on the other hand, blended strawberry, Açai Refresher, Matcha Green Tea, and coconut milk. Both options were ridiculously colorful, highly photogenic, and honestly, they stole my heart.

There's no denying Starbucks' latest and greatest addition to the extensive Frappuccino lineup is about to make all of my hippie dreams come true — the Tie-Dye Frappuccino's rainbow colors are honestly magical, and its tropical taste will transport you to the far-out beach vacation that everyone needs. However, keep in mind before placing your order that it doesn't have any caffeine. So, rather than using it as your morning boost, maybe use it as a midday pick-me-up, or even as an after-dinner treat. Either way, I know it will make for a seriously radical sip. Peace out, dudes.