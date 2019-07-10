Starbucks is no stranger to whipping up beverages that make your Instagram feed shine. Whether it's a frothy Cloud Foam Macchiato, the seasonal Zombie Frappuccino, or the pretty-in-pink Dragon Drink, the coffee chain knows how to concoct a tasty sip that will also rack up the "likes" for your 'Gram. The coffee giant's newest offering, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, will give you the summer boost you need. Before you start snapping pics and gulping one down yourself, you might be wondering: How long will Starbucks' Tie-Dye Frappuccino be available? Well, don't get too attached to this groovy sip.

On Wednesday, July 10, Starbucks announced the arrival of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino Crème Blended Beverage, which comes complete with "yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls." The caffeine-free beverage looks like the brightest sip of the summer so far, but you'll have to get to a Starbucks location ASAP to make sure you get a taste of the psychedelic goodness. Why? Well, along with news of its newest blended sip, the chain also shared it will not be around for too long.

Per an email from the chain, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. As of its July 10 release, the newest drink will be available at participating stores in the United States and Canada for "only a few days."

Courtesy of Starbucks

With no hard end date, you'll probably just want to get to a Starbucks as soon as you can to get a taste of this sip. While I'm on the subject of what goes in the drink, you're probably wondering what's in this colorful concoction to give it such a vibrant hue. According to the Starbucks website, the drink starts out with ice, milk, and Crème Frappuccino Syrup. Then, yellow, red, and blue powders are added to give it a colorful kick. Finally, it's topped off with a dollop of vanilla-flavored whipped cream and a dusting of yellow, red, and blue powders.

Per Starbucks, the drink's colors come from a combination of turmeric extract, red beet juice, and spirulina extract. As for what you'll get when you take your first sip, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino has a "tropical fruit flavor." IDK about you, but I might be willing to forgo my usual 3 p.m. pick-me-up for a colorful AF Tie-Dye Frappuccino over the next few days. Although, since this new sip doesn't actually contain any caffeine, per the Starbucks website, you might want to consider a treat-yo'-self situation where you add this 'Gram-worthy drink to your regular latte order.

Hey, it's only available for a few days, and you wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity to find out what a drink with turmeric extract, red beet juice, and spirulina extract actually tastes like, would you?

Since this drink will only be around for the blink of an eye, you can always count on other Starbucks faves to keep you going with seasonal sips this summer, like the S'mores Frappuccino and the equally 'Gram-worthy Dragon Drink. With no shortage of tasty *and* colorful sips, you're sure to find the perfect drink at Starbucks this summer, long after the Tie-Dye Frappuccino leaves the menu. Cheers!