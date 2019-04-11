Do you remember when the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher hit Starbucks stores in June 2018? Because I definitely do. The mega-refreshing sip and its bright pink hue became an instant hit, and it's still available today. Since the weather is getting warmer, you might be ready to trade your hot latte in for a chilled fruity beverage. If that's the case, you might be wondering how to order the Dragon Drink at Starbucks. Hold on, though: The Dragon Drink isn't the same thing as the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, but it's super similar. If you're into creamy-and-cold drinks with a touch of sweetness, I'm sure you'll like it.

Let's take it from the top: The Dragon Drink — which you might remember from last summer — was born from the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. In case you forgot, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is a tropical drink that's made with Mango Dragonfruit Refresher base, water, ice, and a scoop of real dragon fruit, per Starbucks. The drink also includes caffeine, but the amount of caffeine included varies depending on which size you order. The outcome is a refreshing pick-me-up that boasts flavors of mango and dragon fruit.

Here's a photo of the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, in case you're curious:

What's a Dragon Drink, then, and how the heck do you order one? Thankfully, the answer is simple. A Dragon Drink is basically just a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher that's made with coconutmilk instead of water. According to Starbucks, the Dragon Drink is the "creamier version" of the two — so if you're having trouble trading in your latte for a lighter springtime drink, this might be a good option for you.

If you're hoping to order a Dragon Drink from Starbucks, there are a few steps that you can take. First, you can straight up ask your barista for a Dragon Drink — because there's a good chance that they'll know what you're talking about. On the other hand, you can also just order the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and request that your barista uses coconutmilk instead of water to mix it. Whichever route you choose, make sure you make it clear that you want coconutmilk instead of water in the drink. If you do that, you should be in the clear.

The final outcome should look something like this:

Courtesy of Rachel Murphy

As you can see, the Dragon Drink looks a little bit different than its water-based counterpart. Thanks to the coconutmilk mixer, the original deep pink color turned into a creamy magenta hue. (It's super Insta-worthy, if you ask me.) That's pretty much the only thing that changes, appearance wise. Like the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, you can see pieces of dragon fruit floating atop the ice near the edge of the cup.

Now that you know how to order the Dragon Drink (and why it's different than the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher), you can head to your local Starbucks and try one for yourself. Like I said, just don't forget to ask your barista to use coconutmilk instead of water. That's the *key* to scoring a creamy and delicious Dragon Drink.