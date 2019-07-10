As you probably know, retro everything is back in style right now. I'm talking bell-bottoms, round sunglasses, platform shoes, and the works. I'm all about it — and if you are, too, you'll be totally stoked about Starbucks' new drink. On Wednesday, July 10, the company released a Frappuccino that'll throw you back into the '70s with vibrant colors and bold flavors. TBH, Starbucks' new Tie-Dye Frappuccino is the psychedelic sip of the summer, and it'll add groovy vibes to your grid.

OK, let's take it from the top. Starbucks released its Tie-Dye Frappuccino in honor of the summer months, which are currently at their peak (I know, the season is flying by). The limited-edition beverage became available on Wednesday, July 10, and will only be on the menu for a "few days," per the company. With that being said, head to your local participating Starbucks store in the United States or Canada while it's still available. In order to find a Starbucks store near you, navigate to the company's online store locator and enter your zip code into the search bar. Then, nearby Starbucks locations will appear on your screen.

Once you find the closest one, grab your camera and head over. I say "grab your camera" because this drink is super Insta-worthy, and you're totally going to want to take photos.

Before you visit Starbucks in pursuit of a Tie-Dye Frappuccino, you'll probably want to know what it tastes like. (Sure, it's a beautiful sight to see — but "tie-dye" can taste like anything.) According to Starbucks, the new drink tastes like "tropical fruit," which makes it the perfect addition to your summer beach trips. Between its vibrant colors and refreshing flavors, it's without a doubt the go-to drink of the season.

Now that you know what the Tie-Dye Frappuccino tastes like, let's get into detail about its colors. As you can see, the rainbow beverage boasts shades of red, blue, yellow, and tons of hues in between (I told you it's Insta-worthy). According to the company, those color swirls come from three specific ingredients including spirulina, red beet, and turmeric. As you can see, they blend perfectly to create a psychedelic appearance that's perfect for a #TBT.

That's not where the rainbow colors end, though. Once the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is poured, it's topped with vanilla whipped cream and multicolored powder. Similar to the drink's swirls, that powder is red, blue, and yellow in color.

Like I said, this drink is the psychedelic sip of the season and I'm beyond excited to give it a try.

There's one more thing that you should know before starting your day with the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, though. According to Starbucks' nutrition page for the drink, it doesn't contain any caffeine. Therefore, if you're trying to start your day with an energy boost, you might want to opt for something else during breakfast (like an iced coffee or a Cold Brew). You can always sip on the Tie-Dye Frappuccino once you're awake and ready to take on the day.

If that's your plan, make sure you grab your rainbow drink while it's still on the menu... and stay groovy.