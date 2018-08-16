For me, coffee runs are totally and utterly strategic. Not only do I plan most of my Starbucks trips around my energy slumps, but I also tailor my orders to how much caffeine I want. For example, during early morning treks to Starbies, I'll go for a highly-caffeinated macchiato or espresso. However, if I'm going later on in the day, I'll probably opt for decaf. Call me predictable, but if I choose a drink with a ton of caffeine late in the day, I'll be up all night. So, how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew? Hang tight, fam, because I have all the answers.

At this point, there's a good chance that you've heard about Starbucks' new plant-based protein beverages. I mean, for real, they're all the buzz right now (no pun intended). Anyway, according to the Starbucks website, the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew blends a hearty plant-based protein, along with cold brew, almond milk, almond butter, and, most importantly, a banana-date fruit blend for a little natural sugar. It's delectably sweet, completely vegan, and it will give you an energy boost. A grande-sized (16 ounces) Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew, has an impressive 180 milligrams of caffeine. Say what?

OK, to give you a little bit of perspective, Starbucks Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew has significantly more caffeine than, say, a plain iced coffee, which only contains 165 milligrams of caffeine per 16 ounces. It even has more caffeine than a Grande Blonde Cold Foam Cappuccino, which boasts 170 milligrams. It is, however, far less caffeinated than something like the ever-energizing Latte Macchiato, which has a whopping 225 milligrams of caffeine. Still, it has a decent amount of caffeine, and I probably would refrain from drinking one of these past 5 p.m., if you easily get a jolt of energy from the good stuff. The good news is that you will definitely get going with a caffeine boost from Starbucks Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew in the early morning or during that afternoon slump.

The other type of Protein Blended Cold Brew that's currently available at Starbucks is called the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew. It has the same exact amount of caffeine as the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew, so if you're seeking out more caffeine, just get a bigger size of either flavor. If you're planning on getting one later in the day, you may want to get a smaller size to cut down on the caffeine. When it comes to ordering for your desired energy level, choosing a Starbucks sip can be a game of strategy. Once you have all the caffeine facts in hand, though, you'll totally be able to nail it on your own. I have faith in you, young grasshoppers.

If you couldn't already tell, I'm literally dying to try the new Starbucks Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew. Not only is it lactose free (praise), but it's definitely going to fuel all of my morning shifts — and there's nothing better than feeling awake and energized early on in the day. Be prepared for some hardcore morning productivity, people, because the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew and I are about to kick tomorrow morning's butt.