First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Jailey with a baby carriage. Kids are on the radar for the future, at least, according to Justin Bieber. Since exchanging nuptials in September 2018, the Biebers are more in love than ever, but have also been hard at work on their careers. And thankfully so, because every song on Bieber's Changes album is a bop. That being said, it sounds like the pair def want to have kids down the line. So, how many kids do Justin and Hailey Bieber want? There's one key factor that will matter, according to the Biebs.

Justin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 3, where he played a round of "Burning Questions." Degeneres really delivered the hard-hitting Q's, and asked how many kids JB plans on having with his wife.

Like the A+ husband he is, JB gave the ultimate feminist answer. "I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," he replied.

Justin also shed some light on the sweeter moments of their relationship, letting DeGeneres in on some intimate details of their romance.

"She calls me 'goo goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it... I do," Justin said. "She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. We're both each other's goo goos. Yeah, it's pretty cute. It's good stuff."

You can watch a snippet of Justin's interview with DeGeneres below.

This is hardly the first time JB has spoken out about the possibility of having kids with Hailey. After the pair took a trip to Disney in July 2019, JB shared the sweetest post to his Instagram page.

“Love dates with you, baby … One day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates … Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld,” he captioned the pic.

Seeing as JB is headed out on tour for much of this year, kids probably aren't on the radar for these two anytime soon. But when the time does come along, it looks like Hailey will hold the reins.