We all have that friend who is always borrowing phones to make calls or forgetting a phone charger at home. If that’s your phone with the chronic battery problem and you’re on the lookout for a replacement, you’ve come at just the right time. Apple’s Keynote Address has the latest on this year’s round of iPhones, including information on how long the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery will last — and it'll have you snapping pics and surfing social media longer than ever.

This year’s Keynote Address was held on Sept. 10, 2019 at the Steve Jobs Theater, and as always, Apple threw a whole year’s load of updates at us. The tech giant announced the iPhone 11, which will have a battery life one hour longer than the iPhone XR. Given that the iPhone XR has a battery life of 11 hours and 26 minutes, per Tom's Guide, that's pretty solid.

The other iPhones are even better. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have battery lives four and five hours longer than the XS, respectively. Since the XS had a battery life of nine hours and 41 minutes, that'll put the 11 Pro at nearly 14 hours, and the 11 Pro Max at nearly 15. For reference, this should finally catch the iPhone up to competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Get ready to surf Instagram all night long, no charging needed.

Screenshot / Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t too different from the iPhone 11 Pro — you can just think of them like last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The Max is a good option if you prefer a bigger screen at 6.5 inches, compared to 5.8 inches, but both are OLED displays with matte finish stainless steel.

The newest lineup of iPhones primarily feature a range of new dual-camera technologies, such as wide-angle photos, the highest-quality videos yet, and a slow-motion front sensor. They feature the best CPU and GPU processors of any industry smartphone yet, Apple said.

As for color options, you can choose between Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 comes in a wider range of shades with front and back aluminum glass: Black, White, Yellow, Coral, Blue, and Product Red. Apple also announced a new line of colored and clear cases for all three models.

You can choose between the iPhone 11s at prices beginning at $699, which is $50 cheaper than its iPhone XR predecessor. The two Pro models will begin at $999 and $1099. If these prices are a bit too steep, you can also consider Apple's monthly payment plans that may ease the transition into your new smartphone.

This may be your chance to start fresh and finally leave the house without worrying about a charger. If this all-day battery life sparks your interest, the iPhones will be available for order beginning Friday, Sept. 13 on the Apple website, and they will be shipped out about a week later.