Olive Garden recently launched a menu dedicated entirely to Alfredo sauce. The new Amazing Alfredos menu is currently available, and it features some classic options, as well as some upgraded staples. If you're wondering how long will Olive Garden's Alfredo menu be available, there's good news.

Olive Garden’s Amazing Alfredos menu launched at Olive Garden locations nationwide on Monday, July 6. The restaurant chain says its house-made Alfredo sauce is the most popular sauce on its menu, and the new menu dedicated to the sauce gives customers 30% more Alfredo sauce than was on past dishes. It's no surprise Olive Garden stans keeping back for the creamy Alfredo sauce, which is made with butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, cream, milk, salt and pepper, according to the chain. And thankfully, the new Amazing Alfredos menu is a permanent addition.

The Amazing Alfredo menu includes five dishes to choose from: Shrimp Alfredo, Chicken Alfredo, Fettuccine Alfredo, Seafood Alfredo, and Steak Alfredo. Each dish has a pasta base or comes with pasta. The only red meat option, Steak Alfredo, is a grilled 6-ounce sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and served with fettuccine Alfredo, is an update on the Tuscan Sirloin menu item, which has a smaller portion of fettuccine and less Alfredo sauce.

The new permanent menu is available through Olive Garden's contactless curbside pick-up option online, as well as dine-in, and delivery options. Many Olive Garden locations have reopened their dining rooms with limited seating as of June 15. You can order delivery via Olive Garden's delivery section with a minimum order of $50 before tax.

When ordering food or going out to eat, it's best to keep in mind the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of June 15, the CDC recommends ordering food online for delivery or curbside pickup. Olive Garden's options for the new Alfredo menu make it easy to pay ahead, but if you choose to go into a restaurant, make sure you practice social distance, wear a covering over your nose and mouth, and pay with a card instead of cash when possible.

According to Olive Garden's coronavirus response, restaurants are performing daily temperature checks of their staff, disinfecting surfaces after each visit, and has changed its layout to ensure for social distancing between customers. The chain's sanitization precautions will also apply to takeout orders, as it thoroughly cleans and sanitizes all of its equipment.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.