To combat the hot weather, Starbucks released the Dragon Drink earlier this summer, and it is the perfect way to cool down. It seems that the high temps are here to stay for a while, so you might as well get to sippin' on this iced beverage. If you're looking for a way to beat the heat, you're probably wondering, "How long is Starbucks' Dragon Drink available?" The creamy, pink drink is here to stay a while.

You won't find the Dragon Drink officially listed on Starbucks menus, but your barista should know it by name when you order it. The brightly-colored beverage is a twist on the Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is made with water, the sweet and juicy flavors of mango, and features pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit. The Dragon Drink is basically the same thing, except this cup of pink perfection uses coconutmilk instead of water.

Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Refresher isn't going anywhere. The Insta-worthy beverage is taking up permanent residence on the Starbucks menu, and so there is no reason to believe that the Dragon Drink is any different. After all, it is just a simple swap of ingredients, so you should be able to order this one whenever your heart desires. The Dragon Drink made its debut on Tuesday, June 19, and can be purchased at participating Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada, according to Starbucks.

Rachel Murphy

Like its sister beverage, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, the Dragon Drink has no artificial colors or sweeteners, so you can feel good about slurping down this cup of velvety goodness. If you have not tried it yet, I recommend you go get one to keep from breaking a sweat when your walking to work or out running errands. Just one tip: When you place your order, you may want to confirm with the barista that you are getting the Dragon Drink (made with coconutmilk) and not the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher (made with water). The first time I ordered the Dragon Drink, the barista mistakenly made me a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. (I like that drink, too, so it was no big deal.) This was just a day or two after the new drinks hit the menu, so there was still a bit of a learning curve (and that's ok). They happily made me the Dragon Drink once I reminded them. It never hurts to double check.

Rachel Murphy

Starbucks is known for releasing limited edition drinks that are only around for a few weeks. You might remember the Crystal Ball Frappuccino that was only around for a limited time, or the flavor (and color changing) Unicorn Frappuccino that only lasted a few days. Both of these icy blended beverages disappeared before I even got to taste them. Suffice to say, I'm glad that the Dragon Drink won't be pulled from the menu any time soon. I need some consistency (and stability) in my Starbucks life, and this is just the drink to get the job done.