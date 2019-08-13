If you are a frequent Starbucks-goer, you might have heard of the coffee chain's "Summer Game" which gives Starbucks fans a chance to play for and win some seriously great prizes. To play, all you have to do is create a free Starbucks Reward account — and if you already have one, you can get right into it! Because summer is approaching its final few weeks, you may be wondering: how long does Starbucks' Summer Game last? You still have plenty of time to play and score some sweet prizes.

The Starbucks Summer Game started on Aug. 6 and is open to Starbucks Rewards members who are at least 18 or older and legal residents of the 50 states, including Washington D.C. If you haven't gotten a chance to play yet, worry not because the game lasts until Sept. 10, 2019, just 13 days before the official end of summer.

There are two ways to enter to play. The first is by making a purchase at a Starbucks store using a Starbucks card registered to your account, which you can create online. This will get you one play that you can cash in on the Starbucks Summer Game website. You can also enter to play by simply submitting a form on the Starbucks Summer Game website that will direct you to getting a free play on your account.

Once you've signed into your account and have an available play, you'll get a chance to spin a virtual spinner that will determine how many spots you move on the virtual board. Where you land on the board dictates what happens next — you may land on a power move space that directs you to move to another space. You could land on a mystery space that will direct you to a mini game or surprise you with an instant win. My personal favorite part of the game is that I don't have to think a whole bunch but can still have some fun while trying to to win a freebie or two.

The best part of the Starbucks Summer Game is all the prizes and goodies you can win. According to the Official Rules, you can play the game for a chance to win 500 Stars, 1,000 Stars, or 2,500 Stars, all of which will go toward scoring you free food, drinks, and merchandise at the coffee chain; a First Prize of 90 days of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, and a Grand Prize trip to Hacienda Alsacia (Starbucks' Costa Rica-based coffee farm). The last day to play for the Haciendia Alsacia trip is Tuesday, Aug. 13, but all the other prizes are available until the end of the promotion period.

If you're already a frequent Starbucks customer, you could start playing right when you make a qualifying purchase during your next trip to the coffee shop. If you're not, now's a great time to sign up for Starbucks Rewards, snag a Frappuccino, and score some freebies — you wont regret it!