Starbucks is offering a lot more than coffee this summer, you guys. Believe it or not, the Frappuccino haven is hosting a game that'll give you the chance to win a ton of different prizes, including a dreamy vacay to Starbucks' coffee farm in Costa Rica (seriously). If your interest is piqued, I'll tell you how to play Starbucks' Summer 2019 game. But first, I want to talk about one requirement.

According to an email sent from Starbucks about the game, you must be a Starbucks Rewards member in order to play. If you're already a member of the loyalty program, then great! You'll be able to sign in and start playing. If you're not a member yet, don't fret. You can easily create a Rewards account and get in on the fun. Plus, when you're a member of the Starbucks Rewards program, you'll be able to score perks like birthday treats, exclusive offers, free coffee refills, and more. TBH, it's a total win-win.

OK, now that I've gotten that tidbit of information out of the way, I'll tell you how to play. The first thing you'll need to do is head to Starbucks' webpage for the game, and then sign into your Rewards account.

After you're signed into your rewards account, you should see a virtual game board appear on the next page. There should also be a spinner to the right of the game board — and if you see that, too, you're in the correct spot. Additionally, there should be a number above the spinner that indicates the amount of plays you have available — and depending on that number, you can start the game. FYI: You should be eligible for one "play" when you sign into the game at first, but you can gain more "plays" by using your Starbucks Card for purchases during the promotion period, per the company's Official Rules.

Once you click on the virtual spinner, you'll land on a number between one and four. Then, you'll move a certain amount of spaces on the game board. According to Starbucks, there are various spaces that you can land on including Mystery Spaces, Power Move Spaces, and Mini Game Spaces. For reference, the Mystery Spaces may offer options to spin again or play a Mini Game, while the Power Move Spaces will give you the choice of how many spaces you want to move on the board. The Mini Game space, on the other hand, will give you the chance to play a Mini Game to score a prize or a Game Piece.

So, what's a Game Piece? According to Starbucks' Official Rules for the Summer Game, a Game Pieces is something that you can collect after playing a Mini Game — and it could help you win different prizes (including a trip to Costa Rica). If you collect three "rare" Game Pieces for a certain prize, you'll be eligible for the chance to win that gift, per Starbucks.

Now, you're probably wondering what all of the prize options are. According to the Official Rules, you can play the game for a chance to win 500 Stars, 1,000 Stars, 2,500 Stars, 90 days of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, or, of course, a trip to Hacienda Alsacia (Starbucks' Costa Rica-based coffee farm). The first person to win a trip to Costa Rica will score their prize at a random time between Aug. 7, 2019 and Aug. 13, 2019, per Starbucks. However, the game will continue until Sept. 10, 2019. With that being said, sign into the game and cross your fingers that you'll win a complimentary vacay.