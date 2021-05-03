Here's What To Know About How Long Dunkin's Coconut Refreshers Will Be On The Menu

Dunkin’s Coconut Refreshers are here to help you sip through the warmer months with three tropical flavors. The non-dairy beverages made their debut on Wednesday, April 28, and since they're basically like summer in a cup, you may be wondering how long Dunkin’s Coconut Refreshers will be available. If you're hoping the vibrant-hued drinks won't disappear at the close of summer, there’s good news.

ICYMI, the Boston-based chain’s non-dairy Refreshers launched with the news that Dunkin' is offering coconut milk as a dairy alternative in any of its sips. The Coconut Refreshers are available at participating Dunkin' locations, and they combine coconut milk, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins in three flavors: Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach, and Purple Pomegranate. If you're hoping Dunkin's Coconut Refreshers are here to stay, here's what to know. The sips aren't officially listed as a limited-time offer, and they could be around for quite a while. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily on April 30, Dunkin' says, "We are excited to add Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers to our menu, building on the success of our Dunkin’ Refreshers lineup. We will evaluate extensions of this platform based on guest and franchisee feedback."

So, it's not a hard "yes" that Coconut Refreshers are here for good, but if they sell well, you may see them sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Coconut Refreshers may be coffee-free, but they still provide a nice pick-me-up. While the original Refreshers use a green tea base instead of a coconut milk, the coconut versions still provide some caffeine via a green tea extract in the flavor concentrate. Any flavor Coconut Refresher from Dunkin' costs $2.99 for a small, $3.29 for a medium, and $3.59 for a large. To celebrate the launch, you can get any medium Coconut Refresher for $3 through May 25.

If you're hoping to add coconut milk in your other go-to sips, it'll cost you 50 cents to add the dairy alternative to an espresso-based drink, and there's no charge to add it to any non-espresso beverage is free. Before heading over to your nearest Dunkin' location to order a Coconut Refresher, remember to check the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.