At the moment, it feels like all is right with the world. Christmas is just around the corner, and most importantly, your favorite treat from the '90s is back to bless your mornings with a potent mix of cinnamon, sugar, and icing. Yes, I'm talking about Burger King's Cini Minis, which made their triumphant return to BK locations just over a week ago. TBH, I've been enjoying the Cini Mini re-launch without a care in the world, but lately I've started to wonder, how long are Burger King’s Cini Minis available? Unfortunately, these treats are only back for a limited time, so it's time to start stocking up and mentally preparing yourself for Cini Mini-less mornings ahead.

When Burger King announced that the iconic menu item was coming back for the holidays on Nov. 29, it was the Christmas miracle heard 'round the internet, and people couldn't handle it. Boasting the "best part of the cinnamon roll (the center) in every bite," the beloved '90s treat is currently on sale at participating Burger King locations, although only "for a limited time," according to Burger King. The good news? They're at least available until the end of the year, but unfortunately, that also means that you could have less than a month left to keep living the '90s dream. Personally, I'm still deciding between grabbing all the Cini Minis I can carry or creating a special Cini Mini storage area in my freezer, because #priorities. In other words, it's time to start drafting your withdrawal game plan, whether that includes planning a trip to Burger King or ordering delivery to your home.

Not only can you order up a four-piece box (or six) of the gooey bad boys at your local BK for a serving of nostalgic feels, but takeout devotees can also get in on the Cini Mini madness through the end of the year. On Grubhub, customers who order $10 worth of food from Burger King can unlock four Cini Minis for free from now until 2019. Not only is this a great deal (you're getting everyone's favorite menu item completely on the house while ordering all the Whoppers and chicken nuggets that you'd normally pick), but you also don't have to leave your couch to wrap your tastebuds in all the Cini Mini deliciousness. It's a win-win situation.

Speaking of Whoppers, the burger retailer is practically giving them away for just one cent through Dec. 12. If 1-cent Whoppers sound a little too good to be true, there are a few caveats to take into consideration, such as you needing to physically stop by a McDonald's first. Yep, bear with me. In order to be eligible, you have to order your sandwich through the revamped Burger King app, and the deal will only be unlocked if you're within 600 feet of a McDonalds. Once the app identifies your location, you'll have the option to leave and pick up these special Whoppers at your closest BK storefront.

"If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion," Burger King explained via a press release. "Once the 1¢ Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be 'detoured' away from McDonald's, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick up."

Yes, I know, it's slightly weird, and I was a little confused when Burger King's Twitter account started telling its followers to go to McDonald's. But 1 cent Whoppers and limited-edition Cini Minis are totally worth the hassle, so rearrange your lunch plans and head to your nearest BK ASAP.