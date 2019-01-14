When director Patty Jenkins first revealed the title of her upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, she also revealed a massively shocking twist: Steve Trevor is alive. Even though fans saw the pilot die at the end of 2017's Wonder Woman and the sequel will take place 70 years after the events of the first movie, a first-look from Wonder Woman 1984 showed Chris Pine looking as alive as ever on the set for the new movie. So, that leaves every fan with one big question: How is Steve Trevor alive in Wonder Woman 1984? Well, there is actually a new rumor that could explain this whole mystery.

The new rumor helps to explain who the villains in Wonder Woman 1984 will be, and how their relationship with Diana Prince will lead to Steve Trevor's resurrection. The pop culture blog We Got This Covered shared that the DC Comics villain Maxwell Lord will be pivotal to the new movie, which also ties in with previous rumors that Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal will portray Lord in the film. Currently, Pascal is signed on in an undisclosed role for the sequel.

If Pedro Pascal is playing Maxwell Lord, then it could explain Steve Trevor's miraculous resurrection. The rumor continues that Lord will be hunting down magical artifacts throughout the new movie with the help of archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva (played by Kristen Wiig). But when one of those artifacts transforms Barbara into her villainous alter-ego Cheetah, Lord is forced to beg Wonder Woman for help in defeating the new supervillain. In return for Diana's help in fighting Cheetah, Lord agrees to use one of his magical artifacts to bring Steve Trevor back to life.

Of course, this is all still just a rumor right now, but the story does seem to add up and Pedro Pascal would make a great Maxwell Lord. In the DC Comics, Max Lord is a powerful businessman who becomes an enemy to the Justice League. Although he originally has no powers, he later gains limited mind control abilities.

Chris Pine has also spoken about his role in Wonder Woman 1984, but only very briefly. The actor revealed in a recent interview with Variety that Steve's role in the sequel is tonally different, and that he is more similar to a "deer in headlights" in this one:

This one is a little different for me tonally. The tables are turned, and I’m more of the deer in the headlights.

I'm sure that waking up from the dead in a completely new decade would have that effect on anyone! In addition to Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984 will introduce actors Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, and Kristoffer Polaha into the DC Extended Universe, all of whom have been cast in undisclosed roles. The movie will also bring back Connie Nielsen as Diana's mother Hippolyta and Robin Wright as her aunt Antiope, which is another mystery since Antiope also died in the first movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.