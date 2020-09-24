How ‘Gentefied’s Karrie Martin Found Herself

In this as-told-to for Más Que Suficiente/More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series celebrating Latinx culture, Karrie Martin talks to Dating Editor Veronica Lopez about what playing Ana Morales on Netflix’s Gentefied taught her about her Latina identity. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I was raised in a predominantly Caucasian community in New Orleans. My friends knew I spoke both English and Spanish, and that my parents were Honduran, but they never treated me like I was different. All my aunts and uncles lived close by, so we formed our own community that way. My parents taught my siblings and I to be strong, to have dreams, and to know we could do whatever we wanted as long as we worked hard.

During my junior year of college at Louisiana State University, an English drama class first sparked my interest in acting. I started taking acting classes once a week, and I loved it. It became my favorite day of the week. When my sister, Nandy, who’s also an actress, and I finished school, we told our parents we wanted to move to LA to pursue acting seriously. We found an acting school in New Orleans with connections in Los Angeles, met and signed with agents and managers there, and made the big move.

We’re from different parts of the world, with different perspectives and upbringings. Of course we’re not all going to sound the same.

Moving to LA was a huge culture shock. I realized every single person around me spoke Spanish — a major contrast to what I’d grown up around in New Orleans. When I started auditioning, casting directors were always looking to fill Latinx roles with people who had Spanish accents. I’m Southern, so I have a bit of a twang when I speak, and that’s not what they wanted in those rooms. I feel people just accept this stereotype of what Latinxs are “supposed” to be like, but we come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and dialects. We’re from different parts of the world, with different perspectives and upbringings. Of course we’re not all going to sound the same.

I was getting typecast in stereotypical Latinx roles and I started to feel insecure — like I couldn’t relate to people who had been raised in more predominantly Latinx places. I was so frustrated. I felt like I was fighting against myself. That’s when I landed the role of Ana on Gentefied and it changed everything for me.

When I auditioned, I worried I wouldn’t be Chicana enough for Ana. But Marvin Lemus, the co-creator and director of Gentefied, told me something that drastically impacted my life: “Everything you did in the room was enough just being you.” I felt like he’d flipped a switch in my brain. I didn’t have to be anyone but Karrie Martin to play Ana Morales. And even though I had to step into her life — which was so different from mine — I got to do it as myself. It made me feel like that was enough.

I don't have to be half and half of anything.

Playing Ana for an entire season so far has taught me so much about my own power. She’s a queer artist, and she has a strained relationship with her mother, who’s a very conservative, traditional Latina. The day we filmed the scene where Ana’s mom throws away her paints was so difficult for me. I was so angry that Ana felt so hurt, unsupported, and misunderstood. But the fact that she was still unapologetically herself was so incredibly impactful to me. To represent that in her — a woman so firm in her identity — changed my life. I don’t think I’ve ever stood in my power the way she has.

In our own ways, Ana and I both felt like we weren't enough. But she has never apologized for who she is, and she taught me not to, either. I am fully American and fully Honduran. I’m blessed to be able to blend those identities together so beautifully without having to sacrifice either one, or having to pretend to not be one to satisfy the other. I don't have to be half and half of anything. I’m enough just as I am.

Cómo Karrie Martin, la actriz de ‘Gentefied’, se encontró a sí misma.

Crecí en una comunidad predominadamente blanca en Nueva Orleans. Mis amigos sabían que hablo inglés y español y que mis padres son hondureños, pero nunca me trataron como si yo fuera extraña o diferente. Todos mis tíos y tías vivían cerca y formamos una comunidad entre nosotros mismos. Mis padres nos enseñaron a mis hermanos y a mí a ser fuertes, tener sueños y saber que podemos hacer todo lo que queremos si trabajamos duro.

En mi tercer año en la universidad del estado de Louisiana, mi interés en la actuación fue provocado por una clase de drama inglés. Empecé a tomar clases de actuación una vez a la semana y las amaba. El día de clase era mi día favorito de la semana. Cuando mi hermana Nandy, que también es actriz, y yo nos graduamos, le dijimos a nuestros padres que queríamos mudarnos a Los Ángeles para perseguir la actuación como carrera. Encontramos una escuela de actuación en Nueva Orleans con conexiones en Los Ángeles, conocimos agentes y gestores, entramos en contratos con ellos y nos mudamos.

Somos de distintas partes del mundo con perspectivas y crianzas distintas. Claro que no vamos a sonar todos igual.

Tuve un choque de culturas enorme al mudarme a Los Ángeles. Me di cuenta de que cada persona que me rodeaba hablaba español — un contraste grande al mundo en el que crecí en Nueva Orleans. Cuando empecé a audicionar, los directores de reparto siempre querían llenar papeles latinos con personas con acentos latinos. Soy sureña, así que tengo un acento cuando hablo, y eso no iba acorde con lo que querían en esas salas. Siento que hay gente que aceptan este estereotipo — que los latinos deben ser de una manera u otra —, pero todos somos de tamaños, formas, colores y dialectos distintos. Somos de distintas partes del mundo con perspectivas y crianzas distintas. Claro que no vamos a sonar todos igual.

Me encasillaron en roles latinos estereotípicos y empecé a sentirme insegura, como si no pudiera relacionarme con gente que había crecido en lugares con más gente latina. Me sentía tan frustrada, como si estuviera luchando contra mí misma. En ese tiempo fue que me dieron el papel de Ana en Gentefied, y todo cambió.

Cuando hice la audición, la idea de no ser lo suficientemente chicana para interpretar a Ana me preocupó. Pero Marvin Lemus, el co-creador y director de Gentefied, me dijo algo que impactó mi vida drásticamente: “Todo lo que hiciste en la sala de audición fue suficiente siendo tú misma”. Sentí como que él había prendido una luz en mi cerebro. No tenía que ser nadie excepto Karrie Martin para interpretar a Ana. Y aunque tenía que entrar en su vida — una vida tan distinta de la mía — para representarla, lo podía hacer como yo misma. Me hizo sentir que eso fue suficiente.

No tengo que ser mitad y mitad de nada.

Hacer el papel de Ana por una temporada me ha enseñado muchísimo sobre mi propio poder. Ella es una artista queer y tiene una relación tensa con su madre, una latina muy conservadora y tradicional. El día que grabamos la escena en que su mamá bota sus pinturas en la basura fue muy emocionante para mí. Me enfadó que Ana se haya quedado sin el apoyo de su madre y que no la entendiese. Pero el hecho de que ella continuó siendo ella misma, sin arrepentimiento, fue increíblemente impactante para mí. Representarla — una mujer tan firme en su identidad — cambió mi vida. Creo que nunca he afirmado mi poder como ella lo ha hecho.

En nuestras propias maneras, Ana y yo sentimos que nunca éramos suficiente. Pero ella nunca se ha disculpado por ser ella y me mostró cómo puedo hacer lo mismo. Soy completamente americana y completamente hondureña. Poder juntar ambas identidades sin sacrificar alguna o pretender no ser una de ellas es una bendición. No tengo que ser mitad y mitad de nada. Soy suficiente como soy.