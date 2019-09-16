What Latinx Identity Means To Us — And Why We’re Celebrating It

We — Vero and Mel, the editors of this package — work on two separate teams at Bustle Digital Group. We grew up on opposite ends of the country, look nothing alike (save for our height, or lack thereof), and have totally different relationships with being Latinx. Vero was born in Venezuela, grew up in Miami, and spoke Spanish at home, while Mel is half-Jewish, half-Puerto Rican, and learned Spanish as an adult. But when we first started talking about this project back in January 2019, what bonded us was more than the similar flavors across Venezuelan and Puerto Rican cuisine and a mutual love for Selena. It was a shared pride in our Latinx culture and our relationships with our families, the different traditions we grew up with, and the parts of our cultures that bring us joy. It was understanding that no matter how different we are, we are both equally Latina. That’s how our vision for Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough began.

Despite the fact that no two experiences of being Latinx are the same, many of us, ourselves included, have felt at times the need to prove we’re Latinx “enough.” When Mel took a salsa class while on study abroad in Chile, she had to explain that, yes, you can have two left feet even if you’re Puerto Rican. Sometimes, in conversations with more fluent Spanish speakers, Vero has felt insecure about her own broken Spanglish, staying quiet to avoid “messing up” pronunciation or using the wrong words. And there have been times we’ve both had to prove we’re American enough, too — that even though we prefer bachata to anything on the Top 10, we’re still proud to call this country home.

At the end of the day, there’s no right or wrong way to be Latinx

Toggling the line between being American and being Latinx can feel like living in a constant identity crisis, juggling a desire to fit in with our cultures while still staying true to ourselves. But this space between our identities can also be really beautiful. There’s nothing quite like teaching your friends the joys of Cuban coffee and pastelitos, or hearing someone pronounce your name right, or spending days in the kitchen with your Abuela as she teaches you how to make the dishes you know and love; nothing quite as satisfying as learning that your English-speaking friends downloaded Bad Bunny’s new album and now they’re just as obsessed as you. At the end of the day, there’s no right or wrong way to be Latinx. Mastery of the Spanish language or the ability to make a killer café con leche doesn’t make someone more Latinx than their peers. There is no template. If there were, we wouldn’t be the vibrant, diverse community that we are. It’s high time we celebrate that.

The essays in Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, Elite Daily’s ongoing series celebrating Latinx culture, aim to do just that. Each piece (including some from faces you might already recognize) explores a different aspect of Latinx culture that brings its author joy — celebrating the differences that make them unique. Launching this package at the start of Latinx Heritage Month feels like the best way to begin, but because our culture deserves to be celebrated more than just once a year, watch this space for a new essay every month. And in a first for Elite Daily, each of these amazing reads will be available in both English and Spanish, so you can follow along however you feel most comfortable.

Regardless of how you relate to the idea of latinidad, we hope you see yourself reflected in this space. Yes, Latinxs are all different, that much is true. But our spirit, our grit, and our pride is what makes us — what makes you — more than enough. Más que suficiente.

Lo que nuestra identidad latina significa para nosotras — y por qué la celebramos

Nosotras somos Vero y Mel, las editoras de esta serie. Ambas trabajamos en dos equipos diferentes en el Bustle Digital Group. Crecimos en lados opuestos de los Estados Unidos, no tenemos ningún parecido físico (con excepción de nuestra escasa estatura), y tenemos relaciones con nuestra latinidad súper distintas. Vero nació en Venezuela, creció en Miami y hablaba español en casa, mientras que Mel es mitad judía, mitad boricua y aprendió español en la adultez. Pero cuando empezamos a planificar este proyecto en enero de 2019, lo que nos vinculó no fueron los sabores compartidos entre la comida venezolana y boricua, ni nuestro mutuo amor por Selena. Fue el orgullo por nuestra cultura latina y nuestras relaciones con nuestras familias, las tradiciones con las que crecimos y las partes de nuestras culturas que nos traen alegría. Fue entender que podemos ser muy diferentes, pero somos igualmente latinas. Así empezó nuestra visión para “Más que suficiente”.

Aunque ninguna experiencia latina es igual a la otra, mucha gente (como nosotras) han sentido a veces que tenemos que probar que somos suficientemente “latinos”. Cuando Mel tomó una clase de salsa mientras estudiaba de intercambio en Chile, tuvo que explicarles que, sí, los boricuas pueden tener dos pies izquierdos. En algunos momentos, Vero no se sentía segura de su español chapurreado y se quedaba callada para no usar una la palabra inadecuada o pronunciar mal alguna otra. Y hay veces en que hemos tenido que probar que también somos suficientemente americanas, que — aunque preferimos escuchar bachata en vez del Top 10 — estamos orgullosas de considerar este país como nuestro.

Al final del día, no hay una manera correcta de ser latino

Balancearse entre ser americana y ser latina se siente como vivir en una crisis de identidad contínua, haciendo malabarismos entre el deseo de formar parte de nuestras culturas y el anhelo de ser nosotras mismas. Pero el espacio entre estas identidades también puede ser inspirador. No hay una sensación que se iguale a enseñarle a tus amigos lo bueno que es el café cubano y los pastelitos o escuchar a alguien pronunciando tu nombre correctamente o pasar días en la cocina con tu abuela cuando te enseña como hacer la comida que amas. Nada tan grato como darte cuenta que tus amigos no-hispanohablantes descargaron el nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny y ahora están tan obsesionados como tú. Al final del día, no hay una manera correcta de ser latino. Hablar español o la habilidad de hacer un cafecito no hace a un persona más latino que otro. No hay una plantilla. Si hubiera una, no seríamos la comunidad vibrante y diversa que somos. Y ya es tiempo que lo celebramos.

Los ensayos en “Más que suficiente”, la serie de Elite Daily que celebra la cultura latina, intentan hacer justamente eso. Cada ensayo (incluyendo a algunos escritos por personas muy conocidas) explora un aspecto diferente de la cultura latina que le da orgullo a sus autoras — celebrando las diferencias que las hacen únicas. El comienzo del mes de la herencia latina es el momento perfecto para lanzar esta colección de ensayos, pero nuestra cultura merece ser celebrada más que una vez al año, y por eso, vamos a publicar un nuevo ensayo mensual. Y, por primera vez en Elite Daily, cada nota va a estar disponible en inglés y en español, para que las pueda leer en el idioma que desee.

De cualquier forma que te relaciones con la idea de latinidad, esperamos que te veas reflejado en este espacio. Sí, todas las personas latinas son diferentes — es verdad. Pero nuestro espíritu, nuestro valor y nuestro orgullo es lo que nos hace — lo que te hace a ti — más que suficiente.