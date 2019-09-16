Jackie Cruz Wants More Latinas To Have A Seat At The Table

In this as-told-to for Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series celebrating Latinx culture, actor Jackie Cruz tells Bustle Lifestyle Editor Melanie Mignucci what makes her proud to be Latina, and how she's working to give other Latinas a seat at the table. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I’ve been down many, many times in my life and at my lowest, my family’s given me the most love ever. Just this morning, my mother was telling me, “I knew you were alive for a reason.” My father wasn’t around when I was growing up, but I had five incredible women in my life who shaped me into the woman I am, and the way family comes together when one of us is down makes me especially proud to be Latina.

When I moved to the states from the Dominican Republic at 15, my mother left behind a career as a doctor to be a nobody in America for me so I could pursue my acting dreams. She always believed that I could do anything, but I was just a rebel of a child and I moved out when I was 16. I tried to come back home, but she said, “You want to be an adult, go be an adult — it’s not easy.” I was pretty much homeless for a while, living out of my roommate’s Honda Civic.

My roommate and I got into a terrible car accident where I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt. When I woke up two weeks later, after the doctors told my mother to say goodbye, I looked at myself crooked in the mirror because I couldn’t even walk straight. Hollywood is a place of beautiful people, and I felt like the only thing I had going for me was my hair and my face, and that was taken away from me. I was really doubting myself — I wanted to give up on life, and I tried to — but my mother said, “You’re gonna make it, you don’t understand. God has you here for a reason and you cannot give up now,” even when I looked nothing like myself.

After I got out of the hospital, I went back to the Dominican Republic, where my five aunts were waiting for me with open arms. My hair grew out into a weird hospital mullet. And then I came back to LA when I was 18. It was hard because, even now, I don’t feel as confident because I don’t look like myself. I’m not that stereotypical Latin woman you see in Hollywood, and Hollywood had stereotyped me to be that way, so I left LA, went to New York, and focused on music instead. After six years, I missed acting. My first audition was for Flaca on Orange Is The New Black. That was just the beginning. Flaca opened the door for me, and now, me, as Jackie, I’m going to seal the deal.

A chick who grew up with American music, but still has her culture and her tias sewing her clothes from the magazines because they couldn't afford real Calvin Klein.

Before I had my acting career, my music career, and my production company, Unspoken Film, growing my career was something selfish for me. It was all about me making it. Now, it’s not about me, it’s about my people, and about my family, and about bringing us all up together.

Because the first time I saw myself on TV was when I played Flaca. That was the first time I saw a first-generation Latina at home speaking Spanish. Literally, Flaca’s backstory was my life. A chick who grew up with American music, but still has her culture and her tias sewing her clothes from the magazines because they couldn't afford real Calvin Klein. I get so many emails from people who say they could finally relate to someone onscreen, and that just means the world to me.

The problem is that there aren’t enough opportunities for Latinx people in Hollywood. I don’t want to be selfish and scared that somebody else could take my job. Instead of waiting for Hollywood to say yes to me, I said yes to me, and I’m going to say yes to my people. People love to talk the talk, but I want to walk the walk. There’s gotta be more opportunities for us. We come in all colors, and we need to show that representation.

Being Latina is a privilege. We might be loud, but we’re honest people. We’re hard-working people. We’re not trying to take jobs from anybody. We’re trying to make things good for our families, because being born Latina means being born with love. I’m just so honored I was raised by five incredible, powerful women who made me believe that if you really persevere and don’t put a time limit on your dreams, you can do anything. We have to carry on this culture to the next generation so they can reign. We have to help our people come up with us.

Jackie Cruz quiere que las latinas tienen un espacio en la mesa

En este ensayo para Más que suficiente, una serie de artículos que celebran el mes de herencia latina en Elite Daily, la actriz Jackie Cruz le cuenta a Melanie Mignucci, editora de estilo de vida en Bustle, sobre lo que le hace sentir orgullosa de ser latina y cómo está trabajando para abrir puertas para otras latinas.

La vida me ha dado muchos, muchos desafíos, pero es en mi puntos más bajos que mi familia me ha amado más que nunca. Hoy en la mañana, mi mamá me dijo: “Yo sabía que estabas viva por una razón”. Mi papá no estuvo presente en mi infancia, pero tenía cinco mujeres increíbles en mi vida quienes me hicieron ser la persona que soy. La manera en la que la familia se une cuando uno de nosotros está en sus peores momentos me hace sentir orgullosa de ser latina.

Cuando me mudé a los Estados Unidos desde la República Dominicana a los 15 años, mi mamá dejó su carrera como doctora para ser nadie en Estados Unidos para que yo pudiera seguir mis sueños de ser actriz. Ella siempre creyó que podía hacer cualquier cosa, pero yo era una chica rebelde. Me mudé fuera de la casa cuando tenía 16 años. Traté de regresar, pero mi mamá me dijo: “Si quieres ser adulta, vete a ser adulta — no es fácil”. No tuve hogar por un tiempo y vivía en el Honda Civic de mi compañera de casa.

Tuvimos un accidente terrible en el que no llevaba mi cinturón de seguridad. Cuando me desperté dos semanas después, luego de que los doctores le dijeron a mi mamá que debía despedirse, me vi en el espejo torcidamente porque no podía caminar derecho. Hollywood es un lugar para personas bellas y siempre sentí que lo único que tenía a mi favor era mi cabello y mi cara, y ahora eso lo había perdido. Dudaba mucho — quería dejar de vivir y hasta lo intenté. Pero mi mamá me dijo: “Lo vas a superar, no entiendes. Dios te ha dado la vida por una razón y no puedes dejarlo ahora”, aunque ya ni me parecía a mí misma.

Después de salir del hospital, regresé a la República Dominicana, donde mis tías me esperaban con brazos abiertos. Mi cabello volvió a crecer en forma de un mullet raro. Regresé a Los Ángeles cuando tenía 18 años. Fue difícil porque, aún hoy en día, no tengo la confianza que tenía antes del accidente porque no me veo igual. No me veo como la típica latina de Hollywood y la industria me ha hecho pensar esto. Así que dejé Los Ángeles y me fui a Nueva York, donde me enfoqué en la música. Seis años después, extrañaba la actuación y decidí dar una audición para el papel de Flaca en Orange Is The New Black. Eso fue el comienzo. Flaca me abrió las puertas, y ahora, yo, como Jackie, voy a lograr mis metas.

Antes de tener mi carrera de actuación, de música, y mi empresa de producción Unspoken Film, tenía mi carrera por puro egoísmo. Todo lo que hacía, era para yo lograr algo. Ahora, no solo tiene que ver conmigo; tiene que ver con mi gente, mi familia y con el objetivo de apoyar a todos.

La primera vez que me sentí representada en la televisión fue en el rol de Flaca. Esa fue la primera vez que vi a una latina de primera generación, hablando español en casa. Literalmente, el trasfondo de Flaca es mi vida. Una muchacha que creció con música estadounidense, que todavía tiene su cultura y sus tías cosían su ropa al estilo de las revistas porque no podían pagar el modelo Calvin Klein. Hoy en día, recibo tantos correos de personas que dicen que con Flaca, finalmente pudieron verse reflejados en un personaje en la televisión, y eso es muy significativo para mí.

El problema es que no hay suficientes oportunidades para personas latinas en Hollywood. No quiero ser egoísta y tener miedo de que alguien me robe un rol. En vez de esperar que Hollywood me aceptara, me acepté yo misma y voy a abrir puertas para mi gente. Muchas personas solo lo dejan en palabras, pero yo quiero llevarlo a acciones. Tienen que surgir más oportunidades para nosotros. Somos un grupo tan diverso y tenemos que mostrar esa diversidad.

Ser latina es un privilegio. Quizás somos ruidosos, pero somos honestos. Trabajamos duro. No queremos robar los trabajos de nadie. Solo estamos tratando de mejorar las cosas para nuestras familias porque nacer latina significa nacer con amor. Me siento muy honrada de haber sido criada por cinco mujeres poderosas e increíbles, quienes me hicieron creer que si perseveras y no pones límites a tus sueños, puedes hacer lo que quieres. Tenemos que traer esta cultura a la generación que nos sigue para que ellos pueden triunfar. Tenemos que ayudar a nuestra gente para que se crezca con nosotros.