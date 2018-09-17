I've been obsessed with Chrissy Teigen for, like, ever. Because she's Chrissy freaking Teigen. Except that she's not. Because apparently, we've all been saying her name wrong, and she's just way too nice of a person to correct us. So how do you pronounce Chrissy Teigen's name? It's Chrissy freaking TIE-gen, thank you very much. Is your mind now blown? Well, join the club. I mean, I haven't been this freaked out since I learned it was Ke-AH-nu and Deh-MEE. Although, it did take me a week or two to figure out that Saoirse Ronan is actually SEER-sha Ro-nan. But I never really stood a chance with that one in the first place.

Anyway, Teigen dropped the whole name bomb thing last night in a string of tweets over on Twitter, and my life has not been the same since. Or actually, it HAS been the same, since I'm still saying "TEE-gan" in my head. I promise to work on that, though.

It all started when the author/entrepreneur/model mama responded to a tweet by someone responding to a tweet by someone responding to another tweet about the fact that we've all been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong, too.

I know that sounds confusing AF, so lemme break it down tweet by tweet:

Tweet #1:

"I was today years old when I found out how to actually pronounce Ariana Grande's name."

Tweet #2:

"You know how innocent you have to be to allow a world to pronounce yo last name wrong yo whole life and just go along with it?"

Tweet #3

"Well we pronounce @chrissyteigen's name wrong all the time"

Chrissy's Tweet

"Word! Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen"

So there you have it, fam. TIE-gen. I don't think I will ever be OK with this. And the epic reveals didn't end there. Because when a fan tried to challenge the new pronunciation by pointing out that even Chrissy HERSELF says TEE-gan, the Lip Sync Battle star had this to say: "I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it's all v effed up."

Uh, you think?

"I don't correct people, ever," she continued. "They can call me Janet and I won't. Wrong order? I'll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I'll change my flight."

Now, I get that this might seem weird to someone whose name is like, Susan Ford, or whatever. But as someone with a mom who thought it would be cool to tack two "Es" onto the end of her daughter's name, I totally get where Chrissy is coming from. It's annoying and exhausting to have to correct people all the time when they spell my name wrong, so most of the time I just let it go and pretend that I'm H-O-L-L-Y, even though that feels like a totally different name to me.

And speaking of moms, Chrissy also shared a video on Twitter of her own mama confirming that TIE-gen is, indeed, the correct pronunciation of the fam's last name.

"I'm tired of living this lie," Chrissy explains in the clip. "It's TIE-gen. Isn't it mom?"

"Yup," Chrissy's mom confirms from somewhere off camera.

So once again, there you have it. I know, I know, it's a lot to take in. I mean, just look at the way Twitter reacted:

Like, same girl. SAME.