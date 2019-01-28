How Do I Choose A Good Suitcase? Here Are 5 Key Things To Look For
Where to next? Whether you're headed to the bustling streets of New York City or the white sand beaches of Tulum, you'll need a quality suitcase by your side. It's easy to underestimate the importance of a good piece of luggage when there are so many other exciting things to think about. You're planning your outfits by the day with a cute pair of sandals to match — but how will you pack all of those Instagram-worthy outfits? You might be wondering, "How do I choose a good suitcase?" It's easier than you'd think, because there are plenty to choose from, and the right one is waiting for you. Here's everything to look for when picking out the perfect carry-on that you didn't even think of.
A good suitcase can make it a total breeze through the airport when it's time to take off. You'll want a suitcase that's easy to organize, carry, and pull. Additional features like charging ports, water-resistant fabric, sturdy wheels, and a TSA security lock are always a bonus. You'll be rolling your luggage across cobblestoned streets and from one hotel to the next, so it definitely helps to have durable luggage that'll withstand every adventure. If you don't know what to look for, this article is the best place to start. Happy travels!
1360-Degree Spinner Wheels
360-degree wheels have changed the suitcase game. They'll help you breeze through the airport in style. Instead of puling your suitcase on the back wheels, you can swivel your luggage around in any direction you'd like — it's as simple as that. You can even pull the luggage by your side as it stands upright, which will ease the weight on your arms. Navigating this awesome suitcase requires very little effort, so you can easily bring it along everywhere you go.
2Plenty Of Compartments
Could you imagine a suitcase without any compartments or sections for organization? Sounds like a traveler's worst nightmare.
Enter this Jen Atkin X CALPAK carry-on suitcase. The compartments will help you put all of your belongings into your suitcase in an organized manner. This means that it'll be a whole lot easier to pack and unpack your clothing on the road. You can designate each section to different clothes, shoes, socks, and other packing essentials.
3A TSA Combination Lock For Security
Security is key when you're traveling. Many suitcases come with a TSA combination lock to keep all of your valuables cozy and protected on the road. This will allow you to lock your luggage if you need to check it on flights.
4A Suitcase With Charging Capabilities
You've heard of smartphones, but what about smart luggage? These days, you can purchase a suitcase like this one that features a built-in charger. This will help you easily charge your electronics on-the-go. Say goodbye to your search for outlets while you're in the airport!
5A Bag That's Lightweight
Luggage costs can add up real quick, so it helps to own a lightweight bag that won't weigh you down. Suitcase weight is included in the total luggage weight, so a lightweight bag can save you a lot of money in the long run. The less your luggage weighs, the more cute clothes you can pack!