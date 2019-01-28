Where to next? Whether you're headed to the bustling streets of New York City or the white sand beaches of Tulum, you'll need a quality suitcase by your side. It's easy to underestimate the importance of a good piece of luggage when there are so many other exciting things to think about. You're planning your outfits by the day with a cute pair of sandals to match — but how will you pack all of those Instagram-worthy outfits? You might be wondering, "How do I choose a good suitcase?" It's easier than you'd think, because there are plenty to choose from, and the right one is waiting for you. Here's everything to look for when picking out the perfect carry-on that you didn't even think of.

A good suitcase can make it a total breeze through the airport when it's time to take off. You'll want a suitcase that's easy to organize, carry, and pull. Additional features like charging ports, water-resistant fabric, sturdy wheels, and a TSA security lock are always a bonus. You'll be rolling your luggage across cobblestoned streets and from one hotel to the next, so it definitely helps to have durable luggage that'll withstand every adventure. If you don't know what to look for, this article is the best place to start. Happy travels!

1 360-Degree Spinner Wheels The Carry-On $225 Away 360-degree wheels have changed the suitcase game. They'll help you breeze through the airport in style. Instead of puling your suitcase on the back wheels, you can swivel your luggage around in any direction you'd like — it's as simple as that. You can even pull the luggage by your side as it stands upright, which will ease the weight on your arms. Navigating this awesome suitcase requires very little effort, so you can easily bring it along everywhere you go.

2 Plenty Of Compartments JEN ATKIN CARRY-ON LUGGAGE - PINK $285 Calpak Could you imagine a suitcase without any compartments or sections for organization? Sounds like a traveler's worst nightmare. Enter this Jen Atkin X CALPAK carry-on suitcase. The compartments will help you put all of your belongings into your suitcase in an organized manner. This means that it'll be a whole lot easier to pack and unpack your clothing on the road. You can designate each section to different clothes, shoes, socks, and other packing essentials.