The countdown to Valentine's Day 2019 has officially begun, and you couldn't be more excited. It's the perfect day to celebrate all things romantic a little bit extra with your partner. You could keep things simple and make a home-cooked meal together, or head to your favorite wine bar for sweets and sips. And if the wanderlust is kicking in, why not take a last-minute trip? It may end up being so much more fun than you ever expected. So, here are some of the best last-minute Valentine's Day 2019 trips to take in the U.S. that you shouldn't miss out on this year.

Travel is an incredible way to bond with the people in your life. It gives you the time and the space to truly get to know each other outside of your normal routine. You'll discover new things about your relationship, and who knows — you may leave your trip feeling closer than ever.

Being in a new environment with someone you love will give you all the butterflies. You don't need a holiday to prove your love, but it doesn't hurt to make this calendar date extra special. Pack those bags, and get ready to have the best Valentine's Day getaway with your boo.

1 Cozy Up At The Nittany Lion Inn In Pennsylvania Central Pennsylvania was made for the lovebirds who can't get enough of traveling to charming, romantic destinations. This Valentine's Day, cozy up at the historic Nittany Lion Inn. Treat yourselves to their "couples escape" package, which includes chocolate and champagne in your room or suite when you arrive, in addition to a candle-lit dinner and breakfast in bed for two. Sounds like the perfect couple's getaway to me!

2 Ski And Relax At The Spa In Reno Tahoe Hyatt on YouTube Reno Tahoe was made for lovers. By day, grab your ski or snowboarding gear and hit the slopes with bae. By night, curl up by the fire pits to roast marshmallows and sip spiked hot chocolate at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. During your stay, you can indulge in pure relaxation with the "couples fireside romance" package at Stillwater Spa & Salon. You'll receive a couple's massage as you lay side by side and unwind. A weekend in Reno Tahoe is ideal for the couple that's looking for a blend of adventure and relaxation.

3 Enjoy A Sweet Escape To Bowling Green, Kentucky Lumina/Stocksy Bowling Green, Kentucky is buzzing, and it just might be the ultimate destination for bonding time with your SO. You could reserve a multi-course meal over live music, and a movie in a private theatre at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. If you both love wine, then you must visit the Preservation Tasting Room to sip wine and try some craft beer. Don't miss out on the charm of Kentucky Grand Hotel & Spa if you're looking for a romantic place to stay.