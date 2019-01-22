It's 2019, which means that you can work from anywhere in the world if you're a digital nomad. You can wake up in a beautiful cottage on a beach in Tulum, or book a flight to Italy at a moment's notice — without putting your career on hold. As a digital nomad, you likely have flexibility with your time, and complete freedom when it comes to reaching your travel goals. It's safe to say, it's a wonderful lifestyle. Here are some of the best things about being a digital nomad that nobody talks about, according to a digital nomad herself — aka, me.

Being a digital nomad is really trendy at the moment. You've probably seen photos of people working on the beach or chillin' poolside with a smoothie in hand as a digital nomad. You've also probably heard that being a digital nomad is the way to go if you want to live your best life.

All of this may be true, but there are certain aspects of the digital nomad lifestyle are not talked about enough. This way of working and living is still rather new. You may be wondering if it's all that it's cracked up to be, so I'm here to tell you about the benefits of being a digital nomad, because I've already experienced them.

1 You Can Be Flexible With Your Work Schedule Marija Savic/Stocksy Most people know that digital nomads have the ability to work from wherever they want, but it's hardly discussed that depending on the position, digital nomads can really work whenever they want. Not only can you wake up in a country on the other side of the world, but you can wake up at any time you'd like. You can go for a surf before you start your workday, and you can even take two weeks off to do as you please if you run your own online business. You don't have to work within the confines of a 9 to 5 shift if that's not your thing, or you can work overnight if you're a night owl. Having that freedom of time can be just as — if not more — beneficial as having location freedom.

2 The Opportunities Are Endless Mariela Naplatanova/Stocksy It may seem like the remote job pickings are slim, but that couldn't be further from the truth. There are so many remote jobs and opportunities available in 2019, so it's all about being resourceful. You can train yourself in a particular skill set to become a freelancer, or you can start your own business from scratch. You can grow at your own pace — it's all up to you when you're a digital nomad. Don't sell yourself short by thinking that digital nomad jobs are one-in-a-million. There's an abundance of opportunities when it comes to earning money as a digital nomad, which means that there's a job out there for you — even if you must create it.