After years of looking up at the night sky, you're probably aware of the moon's incredible abilities and its power within our universe. Aside from looking totally gorgeous, it controls the tides on a daily basis and can even influence your mood. I've always felt a special connection with the moon, and since a blue moon is happening on March 31, catching a glimpse of it is mandatory. So if you plan on howling at the moon, here's how to see tonight's blue moon. You can count on me to be out there too, howling right next to you.

I hate to break this to you, but if you're living on the East Coast, you actually already missed the blue moon's peak. Per Space.com, the peak occurred at 8:37 a.m. EDT. However, the good news is that the blue moon's peak was prime for West Coast viewers, because they were able to see it clearly (it was below the horizon for East coast viewers at the time). Per Space.com, it will look super full tonight when it rises again, so us East-Coasters didn't totally miss it. To make sure you know the best time to catch a glimpse of the moon based on your location, take a look at the Time and Date Calculator provided by Space.com.

According to The Weather Channel, low pressure predicted throughout the day could potentially lead to clouds and precipitation in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the country. This, unfortunately, can hinder the blue moon's visibility. If weather doesn't permit a view of the blue moon, Slooh is hosting a live webcast of the blue moon at 4 p.m. EDT, which will include commentary from actual Slooh Observatory astronomers. Definitely make a point to watch the live broadcast if you can't somehow catch a glimpse of the moon in person, because there won't be another blue moon until 2020. Sigh.

Not actually sure what a blue moon is? Don't worry, because I have all answers to every one of your moon-related questions. A blue moon is literally just when a full moon occurs twice in the same month. Oddly, this happens to be the second full moon of 2018 (the first being earlier this year in January). And, in reality, its only supposed to occur every 2.7 years... aka once in a blue moon. The year of 2018 is bringing some pretty wild stuff, if you know what I mean.

Blue moons can actually affect each of the zodiacs in different ways, so be aware of that and make sure to read up on what your sign says. Cancers (like myself) are about to feel some mad homesickness up in here, and its recommended for us early summer babes to stay connected to our loved ones during this time. So if you haven't already, definitely make a point to read your blue moon zodiac. You never know how it might actually be able to help you out if you're feeling down during this beautifully mysterious celestial phenomena.

Overall, the prime time to view the blue moon has sadly already passed today at 8:37 a.m. EDT. However, you can still manage to see the blue moon later tonight when it rises, so make sure to take some IG pics (as long as the weather permits, of course). If the weather doesn't hold out, though, the live broadcasts should not only be exceptionally beautiful, but also pretty informative. Make sure to check out Slooh's webcast if your night appears to be a little cloudy, because the blue moon seriously manages to bring a mystifying amount of wonder.