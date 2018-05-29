How A Long Distance Tarot Reading Gave Me The Cosmic Nod I Needed To Manifest My Dreams

When I think of psychics, images come to mind of a sensational character à la Harry Potter’s Professor Trelawney hovering over a big crystal ball in a heavily-perfumed, dark room filled with lush, dusty velvets. While I’m sure spiritually gifted professionals who cultivate that sort of aesthetic exist, Kit Bone isn’t one of them. She recently gave me a long distance tarot reading, and it was definitely not what I was expecting.

The idea of setting up a session with a professional psychic, clairvoyant, seer, or witch has intrigued me for as long as I can remember. I’ve always wondered what sort of valuable insight I could get from such an experience. Contacting spirits, concocting love potions, and having my future told aren’t things that interest me, though. Instead, I like the idea of using witchcraft as self-care. What lesson is the universe currently setting me up to learn? Which of my behavior patterns aren’t serving me well? How can I better cultivate myself as a person? I study these questions in therapy, but I think spiritual guidance is valuable, too. Cue: Bone, who is a real working witch in Georgia, and specializes in spiritual cleansing, aura reading, energy paintings, dream interpretation, and tarot reading.

She sent me a message over Instagram a couple of weeks ago. It was just an offhand response to a caption I’d posted, but it got us talking. I quickly felt a sort of kinship with her. She’s a Sagittarius with a Leo moon, who has a very soft, genuine, but firm way of communicating that I found really endearing. When we came up with the idea for her to give me a reading from Georgia over video chat, I wanted to see what kind of insight she could provide for me that I wasn't getting from doing my own daily tarot rituals.

Preparing For The Reading

Photo By Minerva Siegel

Before speaking with Kit, I’d had a lot of hesitations about meeting with a spiritual professional. What if I don’t connect with them? What if I’m told something I’d rather not hear? What if the psychic doesn’t really have any sort of supernatural gift and they end up scamming me? After chatting with Kit on Instagram for a bit, it became clear that we vibed really well. I was both nervous and excited as we set up a time to do a tarot reading over video chat.

I prepared for the reading by trying to manifest and center my energy. I burned sage, lit a magical candle, meditated for a few minutes with my favorite crystals (rose and clear quartz!), and put on a playlist full of relaxing cello nocturnes. After about 10 minutes of energy manifestation and intention setting, I felt that my vibes were high, strong, and ready to be read.

Pick A Card, Any Card

Kit came on screen promptly at the time we had discussed. She told me she was going to do a simple three-card tarot spread for me. The first card would represent my current situation. The next would be a sort of advice card that indicates what action should be taken. The final card would show the universe’s intended outcome. She closed her eyes, made a stern sort of frown, and shuffled a beautiful deck of gilded cards.

The first tarot card she pulled was the Wheel of Fortune. The second was the Ten of Pentacles. “You’re on a journey!” she exclaimed brightly as the final card, The Hanged Man, was revealed. Kit went on to interpret the meaning of the spread for me. “The Wheel of Fortune represents a change in fortune or mindset. It’s encouraging you to trust in the universe and manifest your destiny forward.”

The Ten of Pentacles was a call to action. “It’s time to flex your abilities and test what you can and cannot do,” she advised. The Hanged Man, my final card, indicated that I will end up ultimately seeing things from a valuable new perspective. “You’re going to be switching things up for the better,” Kit told me, “and coming into your own in a way that you didn’t always think of as possible.” How encouraging is that?

Witchcraft As Self-Care

I feel these messages really resonating with me. For a while now, I've felt as though I'm on the verge of a great shift. I've had a few big projects in mind for quite some time, and now's the time to jump in wholeheartedly or stay stagnant in my boring, little comfort zone. The messages her tarot cards gave me are so empowering.

I wasn’t really sure what to expect from a spiritual session with a working witch, but I’m so glad that I had the experience. I feel validated, inspired, and cosmically affirmed in a way that’s been really motivating. I wasn't sure what to think of professional witches, psychics and clairvoyants initially, but the video session with Kit made a believer out of me. I also realize now that I’m ready to step out of my comfort zone. The reading pushed me to plunge into big creative projects I’ve been mulling over for ages, and I feel really good about it.

What does the future hold? I don’t know, but what I do know is this: life is always moving forward, and I’m grateful for the witchy reading that encouraged me to manifest the courage to move along with it.