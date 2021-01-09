As the news of President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter came on Friday, Jan. 8, a lot of celebs took to Twitter to celebrate. The news came after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. People flooded Twitter with reactions to the ban, and one of the wittiest tweets was Hillary Clinton's response to Trump's Twitter ban.

In response to the ban, Clinton dug back through her old tweets and found a gem to retweet with a sly comment. In the original tweet from June 9, 2016, Clinton responded to a post from Trump by telling him to delete his account. On Jan. 8, she retweeted the post with a checkmark.

ICYMI, Twitter announced the ban of Trump in a blog post, as well as on its Twitter Safety account on Jan. 8. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” wrote the company. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly,” the blog post continued. “It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Twitter also wrote the decision to ban Trump came amid other security threats. A specific one, they wrote, was a "proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."

Clinton wasn't the only notable figure to join in with some sass in response to Trump's ban. Other people to tweet about it include Jameela Jamil, Sasha Baron Cohen, and Chrissy Teigen.

Trump expressed outrage at the ban, writing a statement on the government account @POTUS. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, “Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me," he wrote. He also referred to the people who voted for him.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This isn't the first time in January 2021 that Clinton called out politicians on Twitter. Clinton also dissed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after several news outlets called Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock the projected winner of the Georgia Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler. When the results were pointing to Democratic control of the Senate, she preemptively tweeted, "Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," referring to him losing his position as majority leader.

There's a call from several lawmakers to impeach Trump before he officially leaves office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, including Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, it's unlikely impeachment will occur before the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

One thing's clear, Clinton, among others, is happy to see Trump's tweet marathons leave the platform.