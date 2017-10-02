Elite Daily
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Responds To Las Vegas Shooting On Twitter: "Our Grief Isn't Enough"

By
Share

On Sunday night, Oct. 1, around 10 p.m. local time, a gunman opened fire on concertgoers who attended the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Monday morning, Hillary Clinton responded to the Las Vegas shooting with a call to action to her Twitter followers.

Update: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.

Earlier: The former secretary of state wrote in a series of tweets,

With 50 dead and approximately 400 people injured, the Las Vegas shooting is now being considered the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. During the concert, the gunman opened fire on concertgoers outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The shooter has been identified as a Nevada local and was fatally shot on the 32nd floor of the resort. The Las Vegas shooting is not believed to be connected to terrorism, as reported by NBC News.

A witness told ABC,

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his condolences following the Las Vegas attack. He wrote to followers,

Trump addressed the nation on Monday, Oct. 2, in regards to the deadly Las Vegas shooting from Washington.

He said,

PBS NewsHour on YouTube

However, Trump is being criticized for not discussing gun control in his speech.

He did quote scripture and said,

Ultimately, Trump offered support, prayer, and unity for the victims and their families:

He also said he would be flying to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

In addition to Clinton and Trump, former President Barack Obama responded to the shooting with a message from him and Michelle, writing,

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this time.