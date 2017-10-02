Hillary Clinton Responds To Las Vegas Shooting On Twitter: "Our Grief Isn't Enough"
On Sunday night, Oct. 1, around 10 p.m. local time, a gunman opened fire on concertgoers who attended the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Monday morning, Hillary Clinton responded to the Las Vegas shooting with a call to action to her Twitter followers.
Update: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.
Earlier: The former secretary of state wrote in a series of tweets,
Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.
Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
With 50 dead and approximately 400 people injured, the Las Vegas shooting is now being considered the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. During the concert, the gunman opened fire on concertgoers outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The shooter has been identified as a Nevada local and was fatally shot on the 32nd floor of the resort. The Las Vegas shooting is not believed to be connected to terrorism, as reported by NBC News.
Witness tearfully recalls Las Vegas shooting victim dying in his arms: "It's a terrible tragedy. I don't know what other words you can use." pic.twitter.com/U1v5OoJwPC— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his condolences following the Las Vegas attack. He wrote to followers,
Trump addressed the nation on Monday, Oct. 2, in regards to the deadly Las Vegas shooting from Washington.
He said,
However, Trump is being criticized for not discussing gun control in his speech.
He did quote scripture and said,
Ultimately, Trump offered support, prayer, and unity for the victims and their families:
He also said he would be flying to Las Vegas on Wednesday.
In addition to Clinton and Trump, former President Barack Obama responded to the shooting with a message from him and Michelle, writing,
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this time.