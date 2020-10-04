There are a handful of celebrity couples that you can tell on sight have a good thing going. Take, for example Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's body language on Instagram which truly says it all. The two first met while working on Duff's 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. At the time, Duff was still married to her ex, Mike Comrie. It wasn't until January 2017 that Duff and Koma made their first appearance together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Banks, in October 2018 and were married on Dec. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles at a wedding covered by Vogue. Pretty much the dream, right? Now they're seriously one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood.

If you've ever wondered just how serious the two are about each other, let Koma's butt tattoo of Duff's signature speak for itself. Yep, he got his wifey's signature permanently inked on his backside in September 2020, to which Duff responded in the Instagram comments: "Finest tiniest booty around. #youstucknowboy." Now that’s commitment.

Duff and Koma are open about their love and regularly post adorable photos on IG that offer stans a peek at the dynamic between them. For a professional opinion on what their body language has to say about their connection, Elite Daily reached out to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, and Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. Here's what they see.

Their Connection Is Passionate. When it comes to body language, the pelvis says it all, so right away, Brown zeroes in on the way that Duff and Koma are facing each other in this photo from January 2020. “See how their pelvis area is super close together? That's how you can tell if they're romantic or not. Looks like they are,” Brown tells Elite Daily. Wood argues that the body language here shows a couple with a passionate connection. “Her tippy-toed full bodied lean-in and arms fully wrapped around him and pelvis connection show she is willing to give her all to connect with him,” Wood tells Elite Daily

They're Secure With One Another. There's a natural ease to Duff and Koma’s connection in this photo from February 2020 — one that Wood says shows just how comfortable they are with one another. “He’s got baby in the corner in the best way here. Even though he’s holding his guitar, his focus is on her,” Wood points out. “I just love his nuzzle kiss on the side of her face that shows his tender affection and the way his arm is a relaxed ribbon wrap. She is leaning back and into her chest with pure bliss on her face…he is that secure of his affection.”

They're A Team. Even in their more quiet moments, the couple's body language gives away how cozy they are together, as Brown notes in this photo from May 2020. “Here they're glued together and she's doing that 'I'm not paying attention to the camera' look. [But] there's no daylight between them. She's paying attention to him,” says Brown.

He's Protective Of Her. This sweet photo from July 2020 shows just how protective Koma is of Duff, says Brown. “They're stuck together again. This time he's kissing her forehead. That's another protective gesture,” she explains. Wood adds that Duff's body language here shows that she looks to Koma as a source of security. “She too is showing her need to find security and strength and getting it,” Wood says.