Lizzie McGuire Jr. has officially graced the earth, everyone! That's right, Hilary Duff gave birth to a baby girl and Lizzie McGuire and Younger stans couldn't be happier for the new mom of two. Duff revealed her pregnancy back in June on Instagram in a short and sweet Instagram post. She and boyfriend Matthew Koma announced their news on the same day while also revealing that their first baby together was going to be a baby girl. Duff already has one son, 6-year-old Luca, from her previous marriage to retired NHL player Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 29. She was born on Thursday, Oct. 25, and Duff revealed that her name is Banks Violet Bair. I was hoping for Lizzie Jr., but it's fine. I'm fine.

Duff's Instagram post debuting little Banks was so sweet. It read, "Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Duff was already several months along and knew the sex of the baby when she and Koma announced the pregnancy.

"Guess what guys!" Duff wrote on Instagram on June 8. "@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!" Koma posted the same photo to his Instagram and said, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

The cuteness! Duff and Koma started dating in 2017 after they worked together on Duff's 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. A source close to Duff said the pair clicked right away while working on the album. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

They broke up in March 2017, just a few months after making their first red carpet appearance together at the 2017 pre-SAG Awards party, but got back together not long after.

In August, Duff took to Instagram again to give an update on her pregnancy journey. "Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house," she captioned a beautiful boomerang of her literally smelling some flowers. "Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you."

Fast-forward to now, and they're parents to a baby girl!

Clearly, Duff is overjoyed to welcome another child into her growing family, and I, for one, am so excited to see all the adorable pictures of Banks getting to know her big brother Luca that are sure to come.

Congratulations to the happy family!