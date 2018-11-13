Relationships take a whole lot of dedication, time, and effort. So, it makes sense that even when a spark dies down, you most likely won't want to abandon your initial connection. Having a "spark" in your relationship is something that may ebb and flow as time goes on, and if the flame has died down a bit, you may still be holding out for it to return. Different people can all have their own reasons for staying in relationships. Figuring out why you avoid breakups, based on your zodiac sign, may bring you some much-needed clarity.

I know that for me, a truly quintessential Scorpio, I stayed in a relationship way past its expiration date because I felt truly bonded to the person I was with. We had been through years and years of ups and downs together, and even during the "down" part of that equation, I still wanted to ride it out. Scorpios tend to have a smaller, more tightly-knit circle, and letting go of one person can be extremely difficult. In ending that relationship, I really lost someone I trusted, valued, and cared for in my life.

But Scorpios aren't the only sign in the zodiac. There are 11 other ones out there, so read on for the full list of why you stay in a relationship, based on your zodiac sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Your loyalty. Giphy You, dear Scorpio, are loyal to a fault. You want to stick with someone until that person betrays you beyond return. So you're probably willing to stay in a relationship if the spark has died because that person just gets you and you don't give up too easily.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): You'll have to find a new adventure partner. Giphy You're big on the adventures, Sagittarius, and if the spark dies with your partner, that means you'll have to find someone new to keep up with your exploring. Not everyone can be on your speed, so "replacing" that person may be a pain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): You have to get everything in order. Giphy You're very in tune with reality, Capricorn, so it isn't entirely likely you would stay in a relationship when you know things are over with your partner. With that said, a reason you may stay in a relationship could be just that: real life. If you live with your partner, for example, you may try to sort out a backup living situation before cutting the cord with your SO.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb.18): You're analyzing the relationship. Giphy You avoid a breakup, Aquarius, because you weigh everything in the relationship. You take into account all of the positive aspects of it and the negatives, too. The breakup could be prolonged due to you looking at every side of the partnership before calling it splits.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): You don't see the truth of the situation. Giphy Dreamy and off in their own world, Pisces tend to idealize people and situations. You could put a breakup on the back-burner due to your optimistic outlook on your partnership. A Pisces partner will want to believe in the best in their partner and the relationship.

Aries (March 21–April 19): You want to end up on top. Giphy You're a competitive little one, Aries, so you may delay a breakup due to wanting to get ahead of your partner and "winning" the breakup. You may fear that your single partner would one-up you, so you'll ride it out for a bit so you can get "ahead" in the competition.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): It's easier. Giphy You're a big fan of routine, Taurus, and breaking up with someone requires you to shake things up. If you're comfortable in the relationship, you may be reluctant to change your life around in order to leave that person.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): You're indecisive. Giphy Known as the twin sign, you're probably going to be pretty indecisive when it comes to making a decision such as big as breaking up with someone. Your mind switching back-and-forth on what to do will be what causes the breakup to be drawn out.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): You feel a lot. Giphy You're a deeply emotional sign, Cancer, and your deep love for your partner could cloud your judgment on the practical thing to do — to end things. You'll want to stick in the partnership since the emotions and feelings could be so strong.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): You like the attention. Giphy You're a big fan of attention and feeling desired, so if you break up with your partner, you could lose a good chunk of that. You might stay in a relationship for long after the sparks are gone because you enjoy the attention your partner gives you.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): You're patient. Giphy One of the things you're known for, Virgo, is your patience. You may wait it out for sparks to come back since you believe in your relationship with your partner, and you don't mind practicing your patience.