Any Arianators out there wondering why would Ariana Grande reportedly moved to Hollywood Hills? Well, she apparently made the move for love, sweet loooooove. According to a source who apparently spoke to People on Dec. 28, Grande and fiancè Dalton Gomez spent March hanging at her place in New York City. But, when the luxury real estate agent reportedly had to go back to Los Angeles for work, things got complicated.

Luckily, per the reported source, Grande had apparently already "realized he is very special" at that point. So special that she was reportedly willing to jet across the country for him. "It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," the source reportedly told People. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

So, what's so "special" about this guy? "Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key," the source reportedly told People of Gomez. "He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace."

According to a source who reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21, Grande also apparently has some pretty specific things she loves about her husband-to-be.

"She feels like she can be her true self with him," the source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. "She also admires how successful and hardworking he is in his own career, but also likes that he is down to earth and is a regular guy." One more sweet tidbit from Entertainment Tonight's reported source? "Dalton goes out of his way to make Ariana happy — whether with small or bigger gestures and she loves that he is a true gentleman."

Grande's family is apparently also reportedly fully Team Gomez. "Ari's family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari," People's source reportedly shared on Dec. 28. "This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton."

ICYMI: Grande announced she's engaged to Gomez, who she's reportedly been dating since January, on Dec. 20. She shared the news by posting a series of photos, some of herself snuggling with Gomez and some of her showing off her unique ring, paired with the caption: "forever n then some."

She reportedly took a risk for love and I think it's safe to say it worked out!