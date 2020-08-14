Two of your fave snacks combine in this new spicy collaboration from Totino's and Takis. Of course, pizza rolls are a go-to when you're craving a snack and some nostalgia, but now you can add some heat, thanks to this innovation which popped up in July 2020. If you haven't yet snapped up a bag, here's where to get Totino's Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites for the ultimate fiery bite.

If these haven't been on your radar, get ready to take notice. The Totino's Takis Mini Snack Bites feature a melty mozzarella cheese filling inside and Takis Fuego seasoning, which is made with hot chili pepper and lime, on the outside. The snack rolls launched last month, and are available in a 13.9-ounce bag of 60 snack bites for $4.99. You can find these spicy snacks in the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide, such as Ralph's and Walmart. It's not clear how long these will be available, so grab them when you see them.

The Totino's Takis Fuego Pizza Rolls are a snack made in heaven for those who love Takis signature spicy taste and the cheesy goodness of a Totino's Pizza Roll. Plus, they take less than two minutes to cook in the microwave. You can also bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes for a crispier texture.

Need more heat in your cupboard? Takis is also selling new color-changing chips in two flavors: Scorpion BBQ and Volcano Queso for a limited time at Target stores for $1.59. The Scorpion BBQ chips change from a dark red to neon blue as you touch them, while the Volcano Queso flavor changes from orange to green.

When you make a grocery run to grab your spicy snacks, it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance for shopping as of Aug. 3. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary shopping trips and using contactless payment methods when possible, such as delivery or curbside pick-up orders. If you do go out, remember to wear a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, maintain social distancing, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores.

