Get ready to munch on a spicy new snack that puts a new spin on a delicious favorite. Totino's Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites will fire up your taste buds with its special seasoning. Here's how you can get your hands on the product.

Totino's and Takis Fuego launched a new collaboration, Totino's Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites, in July. The hybrid snacks are spicy bite-sized rolls filled with cheese and topped off with fiery Taki Fuego seasoning. The best part is, you can prepare the snacks in under two minutes in the microwave, making it a convenient option when you're looking for a quick bite. If you'd like to make your rolls crispy, just pop them in the oven and they'll be ready to eat in under 15 minutes. Basically, they're a dream come true for everyone who loves pizza rolls and can't get enough of Takis' signature spice.

You can find Totino's Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites in the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide. A bag containing 60 snack bites costs $4.99.

When you're at the grocery store to pick up your bag of rolls, you'll also want to keep an eye out for Takis' new color-changing chips, which are available in the flavors Scorpion BBQ and Volcano Queso. The Scoprion BBQ chips turn from dark red to a bright neon blue, while the Volcano Queso flavor changes from orange to green.

According to an Instagram post from foodie Instagrammer @candyhunting, the products began to hit shelves in June. Takis Volcano Queso and Takis Scorpion BBQ are both available now for $1.59 at Target. Since the products are only being offered for a limited time, you'll want to act fast before they disappear.

