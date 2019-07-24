When I was a kid, I remember running through the aisles of Blockbuster every weekend with my family in pursuit of a new VHS. Whenever we were done picking a movie out, we'd stock up on candy and head home for a movie night in my living room. Those were the days, guys, and I'm getting nostalgic just thinking about 'em. Sometimes, I wish Blockbuster was still up and running across the country — but thankfully, a new Blockbuster-themed board game is here to take its spot. If you're wondering where to get the Blockbuster Party Game, I'll give you the deets.

First, let's take a step back. ICYMI, Blockbuster is basically donezo. Unless you live in Bend, Oregon — aka the only town that still has a Blockbuster — chances are high that you haven't been there in nearly 10 years. The movie hub filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and started falling off the grid shortly after that. Now, the only way to relive those movie store memories is with the Blockbuster Party Game, which was released by Big Potato Games in July 2019.

TBH, it's the perfect game to break out during your upcoming parties — especially if you and your friends were born in the '80s or '90s.

The Blockbuster Party Game $19.99 | Target Buy Now

Now, you're probably wondering where you can buy the game (I don't blame you). According to Big Potato Games, the Blockbuster Party Game is available at Target stores in the United States. At the time of publication, it costs $19.99 on the company's website — so grab your wallet and get in on the nostalgia-inducing fun. If you'd rather buy the game in an actual Target store, you can head to the company's website and search for a nearby location.

Speaking of locations, there's one more spot where you can find the Blockbuster Party Game. According to an email announcing the game, you can buy it at the remaining Blockbuster Store in Bend, Oregon (found at 211 NE Revere Avenue). Therefore, if you're a Bend local (or someone who's visiting the area), you can purchase the party game and plan your next gathering. While you're there, see what other movies are in stock and buy some candy for old times' sake.

Courtesy of Big Potato Games

Before you head to your local Target (or Oregon-based Blockbuster), you might want to know how to play the game. Thankfully, the directions seem pretty simple. To kick off the fun, you'll have to open the VHS-shaped box, set up your mini Blockbuster parking lot, and then split up into two teams.

The game starts with a "Movie Buzzer Battle" where two people from opposing teams compete against each other in a movie-naming competition that revolves around one category. Then, it continues with an ongoing "Triple Charades Jeopardy" where both teams guess film titles and collect movie cards. The team with a movie card from all eight genres in the box wins the game.

Thankfully, Big Potato Games released a YouTube video that shows you exactly how to play. You can watch it below.

Big Potato Games on YouTube

I don't know about you, but I'm really missing Blockbuster right now. If you are, too, you can buy the Blockbuster Party Game and relive the memories.