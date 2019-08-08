As much as everyone loves their Starbucks runs, it's impossible to deny that some days it's just hard to get out of those cozy PJs and leave the comfort of home. But, what if I told you that you don't have to sacrifice your daily Starbs and you don't have to leave your home? This summer, Starbucks introduced a line of at-home coffee creamers that will make all your staying-in-but-still-drinking-Starbucks dreams come true. Here's where to get Starbucks' coffee creamers for the ultimate at-home latte experience, because sometimes leaving the house just isn't a realistic option.

For the first time ever, Starbucks fans will be able to buy creamers from their fave coffee company in grocery stores nationwide. The main Starbucks Creamers collection, which launched at the beginning of August, includes three flavors: Caramel Creamer, which contains notes of caramel and vanilla; White Chocolate Creamer, which is made with a rich white chocolate flavor; and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer, which is made with flavors of cinnamon streusel. Each creamer is inspired by signature Starbucks drinks — the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato, the White Chocolate Mocha, and Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Latte, respectively. All the at-home creamers retail for around $4.99 for the 28-ounce bottle, so it's a pretty affordable add-on to all your coffee drinks. Best part? The creamers will be available year-round, so you don't have to worry about them flying off shelves or only being available for a limited amount of time.

As of the rollout at the beginning of August, customers will be able to find the creamers in grocery stores like Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, and Safeway, according to Starbucks. Additionally, they can be found in-store at retailers like Target and Walmart, per the brand.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In case you're craving some fall flavors, Starbucks also released a Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer for all those PSL-lovers who can't wait until autumn. The limited-edition creamer, which is inspired by Starbucks' signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, contains creamy flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon with notes of nutmeg and is bound to make any cup of coffee feel cozier.

Starbucks' at-home coffee creamers aren't the only exciting news out of the Seattle-based coffee chain. On July 23, Starbucks announced Starbucks Delivers, a partnership with Uber Eats that will bring Starbucks straight to your door as early as 2020, yet another way to get your daily fill without getting out of your comfy clothes or even leaving the house. You might be wondering: how much will Starbucks delivery cost? When ordering through Uber Eats, Starbucks prices will remain exactly the same for food and drink and if your order comes out to be $10 or less, they'll add $2 to the total charge.

In the press release, Starbucks' Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Roz Brewer, said the chain wants to offer convenient options for its customer base and partnering with Uber Eats is a step toward that kind of convenience. Brewer said,

We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers. Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.

Whether its delivery or at-home coffee creamers, I'm loving the sound of bringing Starbucks to the comfort of my home.