Don't get me wrong — my midday coffee run is one of the few things that can get me through a full eight hours of work. But when I'm in a massive time crunch, going out for a coffee isn't necessarily on my to-do list... so, you could probably imagine how excited I am for "Starbucks Delivers." That being said, you're probably wondering, "How much does Starbucks delivery cost?" If you ask me, a lil' extra caffeine is totally priceless. Thankfully, a Starbucks delivery order won't break the bank.

Well y'all, it seems as though all of my caffeine addict dreams have finally come true, at long last. On Tuesday, July 23, according to a press release, Starbucks officially announced plans to make Starbucks Delivers available via Uber Eats across the country as of early 2020. And while its "convenience factor" is invaluable, the chain doesn't jack up the prices for you to get in on it.

The prices of your favorite Starbucks items (whether it be coffee, a Spinach Feta Wrap, or iced tea) will be priced the same exactly the same as the items you pickup in-store, according to the press release. Standard Uber Eats delivery and service fees will be automatically applied to all orders, and if your order totals out to $10 or less, they'll tack on an additional $2 fee. But honestly, that really shouldn't deter you from ordering a cuppa.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Delivers is currently available in Uber Eats' mobile app, according to the press release. You can download it through the Apple Store or via the Google Play store. Once you download the app and place your order, you can follow your order and track the progress of your Uber courier in the app, to make sure your delivery makes its way to you.

In the press release, Starbucks' Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Roz Brewer, said the chain is constantly looking to up its convenience factor, and partnering with Uber Eats will help them do so.

According to the press release, Brewer said:

We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers. Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.

It turns out this isn't the first time Starbucks has offered delivery services. In fact, earlier this year in January 2019, the Seattle-based coffee chain tested a delivery service in several different markets. And luckily, the market testing was successful, as they received a ton of positive feedback from fans across a number of major cities, including: Miami, Florida; San Francisco, California; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York, and Washington D.C.

Like I said, coffee runs are great, but having delivery as an option is bound to come in clutch at some point. Whether you're up all night studying or if you simply can't tear yourself away from your work, having a little coffee delivered to your desk could seriously make your day. Good luck at work today, and if the going gets rough, just remember: Brew can do it!