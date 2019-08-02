Don't get me wrong — Hostess' OG golden Twinkies will never ever get old, no matter how many boxes I tear through in my lifetime. But, the beloved sweets brand is deviating from the original vanilla cakes with a brand new Moonberry flavor just after the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing. If you ask me, they're the perfect way to celebrate, since it's an out of this world flavor, of course. So, if you're dying to try some for yourself, here's where to get Moonberry Twinkies. I don't know about you, but I am having a total eclipse of the heart.

To give you a better idea of the extra-terrestrial Moonberry Twinkie, it features a dark blue colored sponge cake, which the brand describes as emulating "the night sky." Upon biting into it, you're warmly welcomed by a mystery "moonberry" flavored filling, which is a pleasant change from the original vanilla flavor. They're simple, they're delicious, and while it's implied that moonberry somewhat resembles a mixed berry flavor, the mystery of it all definitely keeps you on your toes. And if you're interested in trying them for yourself, you can only get them at one place: Walmart.

Courtesy Of Hostess

You heard that loud and clear, folks — according to Hostess, Moonberry Twinkies will exclusively be available at the beloved department store chain starting this month, in August 2019. You can buy them in a pack of 10 for only $2.97.

And although Twinkies are forever, (seriously, they last forever), you'll want to get your hands on a box as soon as you possibly can. According to Hostess, the Moonberry flavor is exclusive, and will only be around for a limited time. Although there is no specified end date as of right now, they can't stay on earth for too long — they'll have to fly back to their home planet sometime soon.

Once you have gulped down your fair share of Moonberry Twinkies, make sure to check out Pillsbury's new lineup of Galaxy products for the ultimate space jam. The Funfetti Galaxy Cake Mix blends the brand's classic yellow cake mix with a sweet arrangement of green, blue, and purple candy bits, and if it comes out looking like how it does on the box, it very closely resembles a gorgeous celestial painting. And to top it all off (literally), the brand also released Funfetti Galaxy Space Blue Vanilla Frosting. It matches the colors of the corresponding cake mix, and comes with sprinkles in the shape of yellow stars, orange moons, and grey spaceships. Both Galaxy products look totally far out, man.

While many OG Twinkie fans might be thrown off by the mysteriousness of the newest celestial flavor, I seriously could not be more excited to try it. Honestly, the new Moonberry flavor might end up giving vanilla a run for its money. But in the end, it'll just have to return to its home planet. So if I were you, I'd get some while you still can.