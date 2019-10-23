Here's Where To Get Hallmark Channel Monopoly To Turn Game Night Into A Rom-Com

When you're in the mood for a feel-good flick on television, there's no better solution than to head on over to The Hallmark Channel. With so many original films playing throughout the year, The Hallmark Channel undoubtedly takes rom-coms and dramas to a whole new level. This season, you can take your Hallmark fandom up a notch by purchasing the new Hallmark Channel themed Monopoly board. Here's where to get Hallmark Channel Monopoly to make your next game night cheesier than your favorite romantic comedy (in the best way, of course).

You can purchase your very own Monopoly Hallmark Channel Board Game on the Hallmark website beginning Oct. 25, according the Hallmark Channel website. The special edition board will set you back $39.99. It's not clear whether the Monopoly Game will also be available in Hallmark stores or other retailers. Elite Daily reached out to Hallmark as to whether the game will be sold exclusively on the Hallmark website, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Though the set will arrive just in time for the holidays, it's actually appropriate for all seasons, with a slogan on the box proclaiming, "Celebrate all year long!" The box is festively decorated with scenes from all seasons, from the pumpkins of fall to the Christmas trees of winter. The set itself looks absolutely magical, and the company has meticulously detailed each part of the game so that you'll feel like you're in a Hallmark fantasy land. The product description reads, "Take a break from binge watching the Hallmark Channel while still enjoying everything you love about with this twist on the classic Monopoly game."

If you're down to play Hallmark Channel Monopoly, you'll first want to choose your token as a player. Inspired by the films, your options are adorable ice skates, a diamond ring, a water can, an ice cream cone, and a dog. Monopoly fans are well aware that to get a leg up on your opponents, you'll want to start purchasing as much property as you can. In this version, you'll purchase properties based on Hallmark Channel flicks, such as a Christmas tree farm and a bed and breakfast. There's even custom themed money: Each piece of paper money is adorned with Hallmark's cute white dog mascot, Happy, and his iconic red scarf. Designed for two to six players ages 8 and over, it's time to grab a few friends and take a ride on the When Calls the Heart Railroad.

The Hallmark Monopoly board was unveiled on the Hallmark Instagram account on Oct. 16. The Instagram post was captioned:

There's nothing like quality time with your loved ones during the holidays! This season, those reunions are about to get even more special! Gather your family and closest friends together #Hallmarkies for a special Hallmark Channel edition for Monopoly!

Hallmark Channel kicks off its annual Countdown to Christmas television event on Saturday, Oct. 26, and they'll be playing 40 marathon-worthy original movies. A couple of the new films on the Christmas lineup include Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses and Alice in Christmasland. With movies, board games, and friends, it's looking like a cozy countdown to Christmas.